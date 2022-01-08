New Scream Video Features Gale Weathers Reporting On The Original Woodsboro Murders

The Scream franchise is returning to the big screen next week, and with it, much of the original cast, including Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott , David Arquette’s Dewey Riley and Courtney Cox’s Gale Weathers. The core trio have always been a fun dynamic to see in the horror film series, and as we wait for their return, Scream is teasing where Gale’s journalism career is now.

A new Scream video surfaced on Twitter, and it features Courtney Cox’s character hosting a news special called Tonight With Gale Weathers: The Woodsboro Murders, where the reporter dramatically recalls the events of the horror movies and teases what’s to come. Check it out:

Gale Weathers continues to inspire an entirely new generation of investigative minds.

In the video, Gale Weathers shares how it’s been over a decade since Ghostface has struck the town of Woodsboro, and she’s right, the last Scream movie was back in 2011. She recalls the events of the original movie, where citizens found themselves “trapped inside a real life scary movie.” Weathers points fingers back at the original Ghostface killers , who were Skeet Ulrich’s Billy and Matthew Lillard’s Stu, each heavily inspired by horror films.

Gale Weathers briefly discusses the events of the Scream sequels, calling each subsequent Ghostface “copycat killers.” The new Scream movie has Ghostface haunting Woodsboro once again, and as Weathers shares, it’s time for her to “finally uncover the truth behind the Woodsboro murders.” I’d totally watch this TV special, but thankfully we’ll get to live the experience with Gale for the next Scream movie.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The upcoming movie is the first of the franchise to be made since the death of Wes Craven , who has been synonymous with Scream from the beginning. This time, Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing Scream with the original cast and a ton of new faces, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette and Jack Quaid. Scream sees Sidney returning to her hometown to face Ghostface 25 years after the events of the first movie.

Ahead of the film’s release, Scream has been screened for the press, and the response thus far has been incredibly positive . CinemaBlend’s own Corey Chichizola called the movie a “blast,” sharing that it has “wild twists, gnarly kills and some mind-blowing moments for longtime fans.” ReelBlend co-host Kevin McCarthy said it's “the best Scream since the original,” and felt the movie brought a “fresh yet brutal new tone to the franchise.” It sounds like the new Scream is awesome.