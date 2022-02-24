Is Neve Campbell Definitely Returning For Scream 6? Here’s What She Says

The Scream fans really showed up for the horror franchise’s return at the top of the year, and now we’ll be getting another sequel starring Ghostface . Following Scream ’s box office success and acclaim from critics and audiences, the same filmmakers are getting involved in continuing their take on the beloved horror whodunnit. But, will Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott return for Scream 6?

The actress has been a part of every Scream movie that's been made, including the most recent fifth installment. During a Q&A at North Carolina’s Mad Monster Party horror convention (via Halloween Daily News ), Neve Campbell was asked if she’d be involved in Scream 6. Here was her response:

They have approached me. There's no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told. Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what's going on. You know, we'll see. I'll read the script and see how I feel.

Sounds like a maybe from the Sidney Prescott actress. And while many of us would rather hear a “hell yes,” it’s smart of the actress to slow her roll until she sees what the filmmakers present her with a script for the next Scream. Sidney is an iconic scream queen, after all, and she doesn’t deserve to come back if there’s not a good story she gets to take part in.

That being said, many Scream fans would say that James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick knocked it out of the park with their script that was elevated by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s direction. The Scream filmmakers are massive geeks of the franchise, so much so that Campbell remembered Bettinelli-Olpin “forgot to say cut” in her first scene back as Sidney because he thought “he was watching the new Scream movie.”

When Courtney Cox was asked the same question recently, she said that “of course” the original cast would be back for another round. Given the track record of the new Scream movie, it definitely seems likely Sidney and Gale would be back. That said, given the ending of the movie , we’re sad to say David Arquette’s involvement seems unlikely.

The new Scream movie set up new protagonists in Melissa Barerra and Jenna Ortega’s Sam and Tara Carpenter, who are revealed to be the daughters of one of the original Ghostface killers, Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis. We’d imagine the pair could continue the franchise on their own, but since they are acquainted with Sidney and Gale, I’d be cool for Scream to explore the OG cast in a continually developing storyline along with a new generation.