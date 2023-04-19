Ana De Armas Talks Working With Keanu Reeves On ‘Demanding’ John Wick Spinoff Ballerina

Whether or not we’ll see another John Wick movie is very much an open question. The ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 left future films in serious doubt. However, we do know that the John Wick universe will continue on the big screen and that we will see Keanu Reeves in that role at least one more time. He’ll cameo in the spinoff movie Ballerina and the actress is singing the praises of the film, and working with Keanu Reeves again.

Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves were in a movie together once before, 2015’s Knock, Knock, but certainly, Ballerina was a very different experience for everybody involved. De Armas has done her share of action movies in recent years, but the actress told ET this one was something else entirely, explaining…

That is gonna be really another level. That movie was really demanding! You know, I love the John Wick universe and I loved working with Keanu again. It's a great character and it's a great story, it's beautiful on screen. I'm very excited for that one.

We’ve seen a lot of videos of Keanu Reeves training for John Wick movies, so we know just how demanding the franchise has been for him. While Ballerina is under another director, Underworld franchise director Len Wiseman, we can guess that Ana de Armas was still put through a pretty incredible boot camp so that the action sequences are up to the level of the John Wick franchise.

Ballerina is set prior to the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, and will introduce Ana de Armas as a ballerina-assassin, one of a group of specially trained women that we see briefly in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The plot of the film will see De Armas’ character, Rooney, go on the hunt for people responsible for the death of her family.

How Rooney will cross paths with John Wick is a very interesting question. It’s unclear exactly how much time has passed between the end of the third film and the beginning of the fourth, but it’s likely not a great deal. Since Wick was a student of The Director, just like the ballerinas, it may be that Rooney will seek him out for help. The fact that she’s going on a quest for revenge probably puts her on the outs with the larger underworld, meaning Wick is one person she might be able to turn to for help.

John Wick: Chapter 5 isn’t guaranteed, in fact, it does seem less likely right now, so fans of the franchise are likely looking forward to Ballerina. If John Wick movies are done or good, movies in that universe could still expand the world and give fans the high-quality action cinema they’re looking for.