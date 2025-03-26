Andrew Garfield. Paul Mescal. Glen Powell. ‘I Have Worked With Basically All Of The Internet’s Boyfriends,’ Admits Daisy Edgar-Jones (And She’s Not Wrong)

Being somebody who writes about movie news on the internet, I get a very close look at which actors and actresses social media tends to blow up over. Interestingly, it’s usually men who get talked about the most, with whoever is on top being dubbed the “internet’s boyfriend.” From Glen Powell to Paul Mescal to Jacob Elordi, they’ve all set social media hearts fluttering. Perhaps Daisy Edgar-Jones should be dubbed the “internet’s girlfriend” because she’s been with them all, at least on screen.

Looking at Daisy Edgar-Jones's filmography is fairly dazzling as it contains a who’s who of the internet’s favorite male stars. Last summer, it was with Glen Powell in Twisters. Her next film, On Swift Horses, includes Jacob Elordi. Andrew Garfield, Paul Mescal, and Sebastian Stan have all also performed alongside her in the last few years. However, what’s perhaps more impressive is that she’s been the top-billed actor in the credits against nearly all of them. As she recently told Elle…

I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends. And I’m lucky that every actor has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it! Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry.

We’ve certainly heard stories about how some actors may tend to let ego get in their way, occasionally causing conflicts with the other actors on set. Being number one on the call sheet is often seen as a status symbol, and those who are in that spot have been known to throw their weight around. Rebecca Ferguson recently discussed an unnamedtop star (who may not have even been male) who made her cry on set.

Daisy Edgar-Jones hasn’t had to deal with that with these other actors, which is wonderful to hear. It’s nice to know that all of the internet’s various boyfriends are also decent people behind the scenes. They would likely lose that status with fans if it turned out they were a bunch of jerks.

Hopefully, Daisy Edgar-Jones never has to deal with the egos that she fears. Especially since, as she points out, she has at least a couple more of the “internet’s boyfriends” that she hasn’t yet appeared against. Daisy-Jones jokes…

Just Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left!

Considering the co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones has had in the past and the fact that her star is not fading, it almost seems like a given that she’ll appear opposite Dune: Part Two castmates Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler at some point. Of course, by then, there may be some brand new internet boyfriends who need to be added to the list. Hopefully, they won’t mind getting second billing.