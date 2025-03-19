More Outings Seemingly Indicate Andrew Garfield And Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro Are Dating, And I Can’t Stop Thinking About One Viral Fan Comment

Andrew Garfield’s love life has been a topic of discussion for years now, as he’s been linked to more than a few notable stars, including Emma Stone and Rita Ora. Lately, though, the 41-year-old A-lister has been rumored to be dating fellow actor Monica Barbaro. Those reports have been fueled by the fact that the pair have been seen together in public. Just this week, the two were spotted once again during another outing. All the while, fans are weighing in on the romance, and there’s one particular comment that has my attention.

What’s Been Reported About The Latest Garfield/Barbaro Outing?

This particular celebrity relationship was first reported on in February, with reports claiming that Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield were attempting to keep their romance “low key.” People broke the news and also just reported that the two were just hanging out together in Malibu. Paparazzi snapped pics of the couple exiting a grocery store, with 34-year-old Barbaro pushing a cart full of items. Considering that both were sporting caps, it’s easy to get the assumption that they were trying to stay under the radar.

Both actors previously appeared together publicly during the night of the 97th Academy Awards. At the time, they both attended an Oscars afterparty that was hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. It’s important to note that as of this writing, reps for neither of the stars have publicly confirmed any kind of relationship between the two actors. However, it’s gradually starting to seem clear that the two are an item. Despite formal confirmation, fans seem pleased that the scene-stealing Spider-Man star apparently has a new lady in his life.

To say that the Internet loves Andrew Garfield would be an understatement. Whether fans are making his signature Social Network scene go viral or swooning over him for wearing glasses, it feels like they can’t get enough of him. So it tracks that so many people would be talking about him supposedly having a new lady in his life. While a lot of the comments have been great, there’s one I can’t stop thinking about, and it was shared on X, under a photo of a smiling Monica Barbaro. The person said the following:

I’d be smiling like that too if I was dating Andrew Garfield. Shit[.]

Few social media comments get more honest than that particular assessment, and it’s likely that person isn’t the only one who feels that way. The We Live in Time star really knows how to get people’s attention. Even actress Goldie Hawn supposedly blew off texts from her son to talk to the Epsom-raised actor, with whom she presented at the 2025 Oscars. Under the aforementioned tweet were also other great comments, which you can see below:

Andrew Garfield is such a sweetheart! Who wouldn’t smile around him? - @Tsymonexxxx

He’s the lucky one[.] - @NationAm98

Imagine being that gorgeous AND dating andrew garfield at the same time. God truly has its favorites[.] - @P180800

I completely agree with your evaluation! - @Vanispalma

As visible as both Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are as public figures, they do prefer to maintain a level of privacy in their personal lives. Garfield typically declines to discuss his romantic relationships when he gives interviews. As for Barbaro, she’s deleted social media multiple times over the years, as the public chatter — both negative and positive — can be overwhelming for her.

While the two enjoy staying under the radar, I get the feeling they prefer fans to focus on their work, which they do excellently. When it comes to upcoming projects, Andrew Garfield is starring in the 2025 movie schedule release After the Hunt, and Monica Barbaro has been filming Crime 101 as of late. I’ll surely be looking out for their work while other fans keep their eyes peeled for any more of the pair’s public outings and share A+ comments.