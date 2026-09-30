I Didn't See Celebrity Weakest Link's Glee Reunion Making Me Emotional (And It Wasn't The Only One)
I'm Gleeking out this week!
Sometimes I forget this since it was over a decade ago, but from 2009 to 2015, I loyally turned into Glee on FOX every week. Somehow, completely by coincidence while watching my shows on the 2026 TV schedule in the past few days, I couldn’t help but notice not one, but two Glee reunions. I have thoughts and feelings about it, and since I can’t sing, you get this article about it.
Celebrity Weakest Link's Glee Reunion Had Me Missing The Whole Cast
On Monday, I turned in again to FOX’s Celebrity Weakest Link, which is a super fun game show where celebrities fight for money that goes to charity. Last week, the show had me unexpectedly rooting for reality TV villain Tom Sandoval. The new episode had a cast of people who’s worked with host Jane Lynch, which meant a Glee cast member got to come on. Kevin McHale, aka Artie Abrams, was on the episode, and guys it made me realize I really miss Glee. Here’s a clip from the episode:
You probably have to watch the whole episode to get it, but I could feel the family energy between Kevin McHale and Jane Lynch as the actor fought to be the strongest link on the episode. It made me think of watching all those seasons, and how each of the cast members was like family to me as they were in my household every week during six very formative years.
Then, More Came Together For Dancing With The Stars
But, that wasn’t all. Harry Shum Jr., who’s also a fan-favorite on this season of Dancing With The Stars, had a couple of the Glee family in the audience on Tuesday night. Check it out:
You guys, I wanna cry! It’s so nice to see two Glee reunions casually on my TV this week. Shum was supported by Chris Colfer and Amber Riley at the show as he got high marks on a Jive to “Steal Away.” He was tied for the top of the leaderboard with Olympic skater Amber Glenn.
Perhaps one reason I got more emotional this week in particular is because Ryan Murphy was talking about a Glee revival the week before. As he told Entertainment Tonight:
Don’t get me wrong, I was going to be over the moon about these Glee reunions with or without this context. But seeing them together in different ways has me thinking about all the covers from the show and guest stars I love and how much I’d like to see them all together again. I won’t stop believin!
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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