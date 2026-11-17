We’ve known for a while that Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson would be returning for a small gig in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. But knowing something will happen and seeing it on the carpet are two separate things. Of course, all eyes were on the two original stars (and Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson) during last night’s New York premiere. To the point I almost missed the coolest floating shoulder dress.

Note I said shoulder and not shoulders. We’ve seen Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt rock the plural version before, but Sunrise on the Reaping’s Whitney Peak took the look to a new level and used the fashion trend as a perch for a white bird on the movie's (fittingly) purple carpet. Take a look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The perched bird really fits into the vibe the ladies of Panem have created in recent weeks. Mckenna Grace has dropped all the Hunger Games looks , and paid homage to Jennifer Lawrence many times. Elle Fanning has gotten into the Capitol-themed dressing in recent weeks. The whole thing has been really fun to watch play out. Now, Whitney Peak, who plays Haymitch’s “love” Lenore Dove – herself a mirror to Lucy Gray – has her own viral look.

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Of course, even when you are wearing a gorgeous deep blue gown with perfect theming and an intricate shoulder, it’s hard to compete with the fan service of seeing the OGs on a Hunger Games carpet again. It’s difficult to believe it’s been 11 years since the last Katniss Everdeen story graced the big screen, but time has passed. The cast still looks great, though.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suzanne Collins’ return to Panem with Sunrise on the Reaping was an exceptionally well-reviewed (if a bit bleak) book. The trailer for Reaping has looked astounding and first reactions are coming in. The movie officially hits the 2026 release schedule on November 20th, and while this was the big premiere, I hope that means we have a couple more days of fun celebrity fashion to go.