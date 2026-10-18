Charlize Theron’s Barely-There Dress Was The Academy Standout (But I Dug Sabrina Carpenter’s Tassels)

Just when I thought last year’s Academy Museum Gala was a smash with Cara Delevingne sparking in silver or Emily Ratajkowski’s floating-shoulders look , A-listers brought their A-game once again this year. At the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, Taylor Swift looked like a princess wearing a pale blue Dior gown, and Janelle Monáe literally spread her butterfly wings in a purple Robert Wun ensemble. But I’ve got to say my personal favorite had to be Charlize Theron’s barely-there dress, though I still loved Sabrina Carpenter’s tassels look as well.

Theron truly showed off her true fashionista status this year for The Odyssey's red carpet, wearing a silver fringe gown at the China premiere and a high-slit dress with over-the-top gloves at the London event. But, at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, the Academy Award winner was a total standout at the event, wearing a barely-there dress that brought bold and edgy in the best way:

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

The model-turned-actress ’ sheer black Tom Ford gown was the perfect blend of elegance and daring. With the black bodice featuring geometrically detailed lace panels and a sheer skirt that revealed a lot of leg, Theron proved that the alluring element of sheer can reveal just enough to make a statement and still be classy. And her arrow earring makes her look like such a warrior!

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If you thought the Apex star looked like a gem at the gala, take a look below at more Old Hollywood-level photos Theron shared on her Instagram:

Whether the Monster actress is posing on the couch or out on the balcony, doesn’t it look like she’s giving Grace Kelly vibes? Theron is radiating confidence and poise in this Tom Ford ensemble in a way that only she can. In the caption of her post, she muses that she's considered a "legend," and I can't disagree.

Theron’s barely-there gown may have been a true knockout for me, but Sabrina Carpenter's look was also on my radar. During the festivities, the Grammy winner dazzled at the Academy Museum Gala donning a cobalt dress with draping tassels, which really made it a showstopper:

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The “Espresso” singer has already been known for looking retro-glam and playful, like her Met Gala little black dress this year. But her Academy Museum Gala look is one I can’t take my eyes off of. She was perfectly rocking the blue Giorgio Armani Privé gown as it draped down to the floor.

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However, the key feature of that glamorous dress was its tassel straps swung over her shoulders, revealing Carpenter's open back. I’m honestly curious as to how the dress managed to stay on as the tassels seemingly hung freely from her shoulders. Nevertheless, leave it to the former Disney Channel star to pull off that unique look with such flair and conviction.