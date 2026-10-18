Teyana Taylor Just Followed In The Footsteps Of Zendaya’s Epic Odyssey Breastplate Dress

Nobody knows how to rock a look like Zendaya, and her stylist, Law Roach, truly outdid himself for The Odyssey's press tour. From Sophia Webster gladiator sandals , to flowy custom Jacquemus she wore in London , Zendaya truly looked like a real life Greek goddess. However, one of the fan-favorite red carpet looks inspired by the Greek epic was hands-down the Schiaparelli breastplate that made her look like a statue. Recently, Teyana Taylor rocked a similar look, showing the breastplate structured gowns are having a moment right now.

Taylor attended the 6th annual Academy Museum Gala and looked like an absolute star. She wore a baby blue Schiaparelli gown with a breastplate with a sheer floral skirt that is from the Fall/Winter 2026 Couture collection. Her pixie cut allows the dress and her face to have its own moment, and the dress is truly a remarkable work of art. You can see her full look below:

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s a stunning look, and it’s hard not to see the stark similarities between this fit and Zendaya’s very own breastplate look . The Spider-Man star's was also Schiaparelli and her look was from the same collection as Taylor’s, which is likely why they were so similar. Zendaya’s, however, was white and had more sparkle in the skirt. All in all, it represented yet another instance of the star method-dressing for a project. You can see the Dune lead's look from the London premiere of The Odyssey below:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Even though these looks are similar, I think both stars are really rocking them in their own right. This feels less like a copy cat situation and more like a trend forming. Schiaparelli's structured looks are having a real moment right now, as the brand is becoming a favorite of Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. They are known for their sculptural bodices and many people are embracing breastplates for more of an avant garde look.

For example, Lupita Nyongo’ wore a silver breastplate to the Tony Awards in 2023 that was molded to her body. Jennifer Lopez also wore a half-breastplate to the Elle Women In Hollywood event she attended with Ben Affleck also in 2023. However, if we were to trace this trend back, it’s hard to ignore that the true origin of the high-fashion breastplate in modern red carpet fashion starts with Zendaya. The Euphoria star famously wore a Tom Ford breastplate to the Critics Choice Awards in 2020, and it really set the tone for this being a major trend. The Shrek 5 star even revealed she had it framed in her house , which couldn’t be cooler.

I guess when it comes to a Zendaya look, you can’t really go wrong, so it’s no surprise that someone like Teyana Taylor would want to take a note out of the Emmy winner’s fashion bible. The best part is they both look incredible, and I hope to see more of these sculptural looks on the red carpet as celebs get bolder with their fashion choices.

Fans can see Zendaya in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which are both at the end of their theatrical runs, so make sure to check them out on the big screen while you still can. She'll also appear in Dune: Part Three, which hits the 2026 movie schedule on December 18 and, hopefully, she'll rock some sweet fits during that press tour. Fans of Teyana Taylor can see her in her Oscar-nominated performance in One Battle After Another, which is streaming now with a HBO Max subscription .