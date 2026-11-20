Actress Mckenna Grace has been killing the celebrity fashion game lately, especially the killer looks she's turned out while promoting her role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The book-to-screen adaptation is finally in theaters, and the 20-year-old actress continues to rock looks inspired by the beloved Hunger Games movies. Case in point: she recently rocked a purple dress that resembles her character Maysilee's dress, although I think it might also be a reference to her upcoming role in Scooby-Doo: Origins.

During the press tour for Sunrise on the Reaping, Mckenna Grace has worn a number of outfits inspired by Jennifer Lawrence. That includes wearing Katniss' wedding dress, as well as a look inspired by her flaming Catching Fire gown. Her latest look is a purple number that resembles her character Maysilee's reaping dress, but it also might be a nod to her next big franchise character: Daphne in Scooby-Doo. Check it out below,

(Image credit: Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

The Handmaid's Tale actress wore this number while appearing on the talk show Despierta America to promote Sunrise on the Reaping. As you can see, there is some similarities to Maysilee's dress from the movie, specifically the color of purple and the white collar. But it doesn't have the white belt, and is adorned with flower details starting at the bodice and going down the skirt.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Grace is clearly a superfan of The Hunger Games (which are streaming with a Hulu subscription). This has made her all the more endearing during the promotional tour, and also translated to her performance as both Maysilee and her twin Merrilee. Plus there's all the A+ fashion she's worn as of late, including her deep-cut reference to Rue's dress from the very first movie.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

This type of passion and attention to detail is no doubt why Mckenna Grace has had such an incredible career at just 20 years old. I can't wait to see what she does with Daphne in Scooby-Doo: Origins, especially considering she's already got history with that beloved member of Mystery Inc. For those who don't remember, she previously voiced the role in the 2020 animated movie Scoob! (currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription).

Given how much Grace has embraced the method dressing trend in Hollywood, I'm curious to see if she does the same thing when publicity starts for her live-action Scooby-Doo series. That show is expected to arrive sometime in 2027 for those with a Netflix subscription. Hopefully we get more information about exactly when soon.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list, including Mckenna Grace's dual role. I'm psyched Panem is back on the big screen, although I'm a little bummed we won't see any more of her in outfits inspired by the beloved franchise.