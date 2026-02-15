‘Consider Yourself Warned.’ Anne Hathaway’s Response To Seeing Wuthering Heights Is Going Viral

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell’s is an adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic, Wuthering Heights. While the film has received positive reviews, there are those who've called the romance-drama flick “aggressively provocative.” Also, per critics’ reviews of the book adaptation , it focuses too much on the eroticism of the source material. Amid the chatter, Anne Hathaway got to see this 2026 movie schedule entry for herself, and her take has since gone viral.

Anne Hathaway was able to screen Wuthering Heights sometime before its release this past Friday, February 13. In a message shared to her Instagram Stories, Hathaway told her followers to consider themselves "warned," but that wasn't the only piece of feedback she had:

That’s a rave review if I’ve ever seen one! All in all, it sounds like the Princess Diaries actress got a real kick out of the movie. It's been clear from the jump that Emerald Fennell aimed to make some changes to the source material for this generation of audiences. While that may rub some people the wrong way, it's evident that there’s a lot of sensuality in this Emily Brontë adaptation as well as fiery chemistry between the two leads, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. If anything, Hathaway's post gives me the feeling that this is far from a boring movie.

After Robbie held a screening of Wuthering for her friends, she recalled experiencing “screaming,” “constant commentary” and “sobbing” during the event. The girls’ night event had a dress code of “Victorian slutty” wardrobe, and there was plenty of alcohol. I can only imagine all of the fun everyone must have had. While that lively screening doesn't represent the masses, it does signify that the period piece can play well amongst certain crowds.

Before its release, though, Wuthering Heights received backlash from for being “whitewashed.” That was due to the decision to cast Elordi, a caucasian actor, as the character of Heathcliff, who was originally written as dark-skinned. Margot Robbie’s casting also sparked criticism, because the 35-year-old was cast as 19-year-old Catherine. Nevertheless, it seems there are those who are connecting with the film

Anne Hathaway, for her part, remains an active audience member at the movies, but the leading lady also has some big films coming up this year. There's The Devil Wears Prada 2, which opens this spring and sees Hathaway reprising her role as Andy. She's also be part of the truly epic cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, in which she plays Odysseus’ wife, Penelope. Additionally, Hathaway is teaming up with Josh Hartnett for Colleen Hoover’s Verity and has the drama-thriller Mother Mary, and sci-fi thriller Flowervale Street on the docket.

For the moment, though, I'm just transfixed by Anne Hathaway’s eye-popping review of Wuthering Heights. Opinions on the film may swirl around accordingly but, if anything, Hathaway's reaction is a reminder to block out noise and see a film for yourself to form your own opinion. Movie lovers can do that now by heading to a cinema to see Robbie and Elordi's much-discussed romance film.