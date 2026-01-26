I Just Found Out Wuthering Heights Is Not An Epic Romance, And I Am Shocked

If you have clicked through and are reading this article right now, I assume you are in one of two camps. Perhaps you’ve actually read Wuthering Heights and think I’m a complete idiot for making it decades without reading or understanding the plot of Emily Bronttë’s seminal work. Or, perhaps you are a person who, like me, has not yet read the book ahead of its upcoming big screen adaptation , and weren’t so sure about the tone of Emerald Fennell’s 2026 movie release .

If you are in the latter camp, I must warn you the movie is not an epic romance. Yes, I’m as shocked as you (maybe) are. I honestly only know this because I went to an all-hands meeting with the CinemaBlend team the other day and enthusiastically spoke about Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie doing a romance together. It was awkward crickets in the room for a hot minute before my colleague finally told me I needed to reset my expectations about what’s coming in Wuthering Heights . Embarrassing? Positively. Was I grateful for the heads up? Only time will tell.

To my credit, Valentine’s Day is usually a big weekend at the box office for some sort of romantic flick. This slot can lend itself to some darker romances like Fifty Shades of Grey, but a lot of February releases tend to be lighthearted, like How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days or Hitch. So, sorry I didn’t totally get the memo here with Wuthering Heights.

I honestly probably should have seen this turn of events coming. I did see Saltburn, and it was one of the wildest movies tonally I’d ever gotten through. Given Fennell’s track record with that movie and Promising Young Woman, I suppose I should have expected some complications outside of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi staring adoringly into one another’s eyes.

Listen: I know I’ve outed myself as ridiculously uninformed, here, but to defend myself once more: It’s not as if I thought this would be a rom-com in the vein of Emma. You can tell from the Wuthering Heights trailer there will absolutely be some drama. I know, for example, there are some familial complications, and that Heathcliff must leave to seek a fortune. From what I’ve seen, Margot Robbie’s character seems to be left with few choices in the marriage department. I guess I just assumed this would all wrap up with a neat little bow, or at least some Titanic- level romantic ending .

That’s not true in the least, apparently, and we’ve either gotten some genius level marketing that will surprise audiences (I blame the use of Charli XCX’s pop track “Chains of Love”), or else I’m like the last person to know what Brontë’s novel is about. I honestly don’t want to spoil anyone or even look into how Wuthering Heights wraps, so I’m planning to go into the movie unspoiled, then read the book, now. Still, I do think it’s worth a warning that this will not be the feel good hit of 2026. Emerald Fennell clearly prefers her storytelling to be a little bit messed up, and that will continue with the release of Wuthering Heights next month. Though the casting director did even say "English lit fans" won't be happy. So, who really knows what's coming down the pipeline?

Just don’t say I didn’t warn ya.