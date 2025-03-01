I Didn’t Have Anne Hathaway And Josh Hartnett Teaming Up For A Movie On My Bingo Card, But It Will Scratch My Colleen Hoover Itch (Since It Ends With Us 2 Looks Unlikely)
Consider my interest piqued...
As more news comes out about the legal drama surrounding It Ends With Us, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, my hope that It Starts With Us will happen someday is dwindling. However, thankfully, Colleen Hoover has a lot of other books, and one of them, Verity, is being made into a film right now with Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett – which is a sentence I never thought I’d write, but I’m happy I did.
While It Ends With Us is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription, and the legal battle surrounding it is making lots of headlines, Verity is in production. This book-to-screen adaptation of Hoover’s 2018 novel is set to star Hathaway and Hartnett, and it’s currently being filmed in New York City, per People.
The images the publication posted showed the two actors running down the street hand-in-hand, looking a bit dishelved while wearing formal attire. From the photo alone, I’m intrigued to see what’s going on, and I can’t wait to watch Hathaway and Hartnett as Verity and Jeremy Crawford, respectively.
If all goes to plan, I’d assume Verity’s release should come sometime in late 2025 or 2026, considering it’s being filmed right now. And thank goodness, because the more I learn about this movie, the more interested I am.
First of all, alongside Hartnett and Hathaway, who will play Verity and Jeremy, the other key character, Lowen, will be played by Dakota Johnson. The names alone have me enthusiastic. However, seeing the Interstellar and Oppenheimer actors together makes me excited about seeing them play a married couple. I also can’t wait to see how Johnson fits into this as Lowen, the woman who comes into the couple’s home while Verity is in a coma.
Plus, I love a psychological thriller, and that’s exactly what Verity is, so sign me up.
On top of all that, Michael Showalter is signed on to direct the film. He worked with Anne Hathaway on The Idea of You (which you can stream with an Amazon Prime subscription) last year, which is a movie I adore. So, we know these two are a match made in book-to-screen adaptation heaven, and it seems like Verity could be a solid and very different follow-up to their last collaboration.
With It Starts With Us looking less likely, this film is a good next step forward for Hoover, too. Based on the many lawsuits at play, it looks like no resolution is in sight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. While nothing has been said about an It Ends With Us’ sequel, and nothing is impossible, I’ll be shocked if it ever gets made at this point.
So, it’s time to turn our attention to Verity because it’s happening, and as we get more updates, I become more intrigued by this thriller starring Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
