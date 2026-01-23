Why Did Anne Hathaway Show Up In Blake Lively’s Lawsuit? Sony Exec Says It Ends With Us Star ‘Brought It On Herself’
The It Ends With Us drama continues.
Despite being released in the summer of 2024, the drama surrounding It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is showing no signs of slowing down. The book-to-screen adaptation did well in theaters, but Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios kick-started a long legal battle that's still going on today. Some documents about the case were recently unsealed, and Anne Hathaway's name was dropped. So what's going on here?
Shortly after the Gossip Girl star's complaint was filed, director/actor Justin Baldoni filed a defamation suit against both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. In unsealed documents related to the case, e-mails between Sony execs Tony Vinciquerra and Tom Rothman were revealed (via Us Magazine), where they referenced the backlash at Lively related to the movie's promotions. When Vinciquerra defended her in a new story, Rothman responded via e-mail, saying:
Indeed, Lively was facing backlash ahead of the legal war. She encouraged fans to wear florals to theaters when seeing It Ends With Us, with some fans taking umbrage with this "challenge" in a movie about domestic violence. And there were plenty of negative videos on TikTok and other social media outlets like Instagram.
During this exchange about the hate Blake Lively was facing online, Tom Rothman went on to mention Anne Hathaway as another celebrity whom he thought got unwarranted hate from the public. His e-mail went on:
And just like, the Oscar-winning Les Misérables actress has been roped into the ongoing drama. While she wasn't named in any of the actual lawsuits, she's the latest celebrity to have a connection to the It Ends With Us legal situation. And there's no telling how many more names will be dropped before the Lively and Baldoni saga ends.
In addition to the controversy about florals, backlash came at Blake Lively over her interaction with a journalist in an interview years prior. This is another big reason why there was so much criticism coming at her online, which it appears the Sony execs saw and tried to combat.
It's currently unclear how long the battle between Baldoni and Lively will continue for, but both of their legal teams are showing no signs of giving up. As for It Ends With Us, that movie is streaming now on Netflix.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.