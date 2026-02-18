Margot Robbie Knows People Have Polarizing Opinions About Wuthering Heights. Her Take?

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has finally arrived amid the 2026 movie schedule, and moviegoers appear to have strong thoughts about it. Reactions to this latest adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel have been polarizing, to say the least. While some general audience members and critics have been high on Fennell’s film, others seem indifferent or simply unimpressed. The movie’s lead actress, Margot Robbie, is aware of the chatter surrounding her latest flick, and she recently shared her take on all of it.

Ahead of Wuthering’s release, fans of the book were already sharing a plethora of varied opinions. So it honestly tracks that since the film has hit theaters, more than a few viewers seem to be divided on the period drama. Robbie – who plays Catherine Earnshaw in the movie – addressed the reactions while speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald. Robbie, who also served as one of the film’s producers, shared some reasonable thoughts when summing up the situation:

It’s not part of the strategy, but I suppose you can assume that it’s going to happen, particularly when you’re making a bold interpretation, like Emerald’s version of Wuthering Heights is. There’s going to be mixed opinions, for sure. But, you know, we just kind of weather the storm and wait for people to see the movie and they can make their minds up themselves.

What Robbie seemed to be saying during that chat (which is on TikTok) was that it wasn’t the creative team’s aim to make a film that would divide audiences to some extent. Yet she also appears to understand that such an outcome is possible when it comes to creating a radically different version of something that’s immensely popular. In complete honesty, it was probably a given that Fennell – the director behind Promising Young Woman and Saltburn – would create something “bold” that would draw mixed responses.

From the jump, there were a few reasons why fans of Brontë’s original text seemed to be lukewarm on Emerald Fennell’s adaptation. One of the biggest elements that seemed to give viewers pause was the casting of Jacob Elordi – a caucasian actor – playing the role of Heathcliff, who’s described as being dark-skinned in the novel. As a result, some people accused the film of being “whitewashed.” That aside, there seemed to be some aesthetic changes commentators didn’t quite agree with.

This new take on Wuthering Heights may not be connecting with everyone, but it does seem to be striking a chord within some circles. As it stands, the movie has a 78% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes against its 60% critic score. Margot Robbie also revealed the film played exceptionally well when she screened it for a group of friends. Even fellow actress Anne Hathaway seemed to enjoy the film based on her viral reaction.

Additionally, Wuthering scored an impressive opening weekend at the box office. It earned $34.8 million here in the states, marking the biggest domestic box office debut of 2026 so far. On top of that, combined with the international ticket sales, the movie raked in an impressive $78.6 million worldwide.

Critics and general viewers can say what they want about a movie but, at the end of the day, it’s up to an individual to make up their own mind. That’s a sentiment that Margot Robbie seems to agree with as well. So, on that note, check out Wuthering Heights for yourself, as it’s currently playing in theaters.