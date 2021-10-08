Anthony Mackie Has A Great Idea For Real Steel 2, So Bring On Hugh Jackman

While Real Steel’s Netflix success was a surprise, it sprung up talks of a possible sequel. Fans have been given their plot suggestions for the unannounced follow-up. But one Real Steel star might have them beat. Anthony Mackie revealed his great idea for a possible Real Steel 2, and fans should hear him out.

The push for Real Steel 2 has been bubbling for years. The talk only intensified as a similarly themed film from Vin Diesel was announce in 2020. Anthony Mackie wants to beat Diesel to the punch with his Real Steel idea. The Outside the Wire star revealed to Entertainment Weekly his idea for a sequel.

I think the possibilities are endless. I always thought about the idea of going to the underground world and seeing what the reality is. The underground boxing circuit is so different than that last fight [the finale League match in the movie] with all the glitz and the glam and the polish. I feel like you can do a Mad Max meets Real Steel, and I could be Tina Turner.

Anthony Mackie’s Mad Max-meet-Real Steel cinematic universe wasn’t just about the movie for him. He felt a possible franchise would’ve been a major payday for the studio with billions in potential toy sales alone. The Captain America 4 star’s idea would center on Charlie’s son Max, now an adult, finding his love for robot boxing again after stepping away from the field. From the synopsis, Mackie might be cooking up a good sequel.

While Real Steel 2 is still up in the air, Anthony Mackie has been gestating on this idea for a while. Mackie seemed down for a possible franchise despite his already busy schedule. He was just as invested as the fans were when the film dropped on Netflix. Of course, the robot boxing film’s reception may have played a part in the MCU star’s enthusiasm for a sequel. It would be fun to see Mackie his version of Tina Turner’s Aunty Entity from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. As Mackie channeled his inner Don King, that character seemed to be the closest to Finn. The only question would be… is the public ready for a theme from the actor?

While the MCU star is used to sequels and cinematic universes, Real Steel was Anthony Mackie’s first shot at a possible franchise. Mackie said the role of Finn wasn’t just supposed to expand in the film but for possible sequels as well. He believed taking the role in the robot boxing film would lead to multiple movies like the Fast & Furious franchise. Honestly, a Real Steel franchise could’ve reached the ridiculous heights of the long-running franchise. Viewers could be watching boxing robots in space by the eighth or ninth installment.

While Anthony Mackie might be down for Real Steel 2, it would be up to Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy to move forward. Levy seemed open to a sequel after the original film’s success on Netflix. So, hopefully, the sequel will become a reality as viewers keep pushing for it.