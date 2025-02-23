Anthony Michael Hall Gets Candid About John Hughes And His Brat Pack Era: ‘ I Didn’t Plan On Being Typecast’

For a number of cinephiles, the name Anthony Michael Hall might bring to mind the face of a high school nerd in detention with a bunch of other misfits. Or maybe you see the image of another nerdy kid and his buddy using science to create the perfect woman. Yet Hall -- a member of the famous Brat Pack -- has played a number of varied roles over the years. Just recently, though, the veteran actor got candid about the challenges of moving past the roles he played in John Hughes' films.

The now 56-year-old actor entered the industry at a young age and made waves early on. Before he was 17, he had already acted in three of the best ‘80s films ever– Weird Science, 16 Candles, and The Breakfast Club. In all of these John Hughes-directed movies, Anthony Michael Hall plays the funny, yet awkward nerd and, as he explained explained to Variety, he didn’t realize was a typecast at the time:

I didn’t plan on being typecast — I don’t even think it was John’s intention. But that sort of happened, and I think, as with most kids, there’s that sort of self-awareness, that awkwardness, that very interesting biological fact that our brains are forming until you’re 25. I was 17 years old. I had already done a handful of films. I was just flying by the seat of my pants, and was coming from a very pure place.

Those films ultimately did wonders for the National Lampoon’s Vacation alum's career at the time, and he certainly was in no place to turn them down. He even parlayed that success into a one-season stint as a cast member on SNL for a year with his longtime buddy Robert Downey Jr, As a result, he became the youngest cast member to be hired in the show's history. The movies also had him working with some of the biggest young actors in Hollywood at the time and, to this day, he remains synonymous the infamous Brat Pack.

That name was bestowed upon a group of young popular actors in the 1980s ,who had appeared together in a number of coming-of-age films, all within a short period of time. However, along with the title came a number of misconceptions about the Pack's members, which included Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, and Andrew McCarthy.

More recently, members of the group have shared mixed feelings on the title and the impact it had on their careers. It was even the subject of a 2024 documentary directed by Andrew McCarthy called Brats. Despite any of that, Anthony Michael Hall does look back on that time in his life with fondness, for a few reasons:

I think long before the pressures of any of that, I learned so much just by working with John Hughes and the gifts that he gave me. I wouldn’t be here without him. There was this sense of joy and freedom there as a kid.

The Edward Scissorhands actor turned down Andrew McCarthy’s invitation to be in the doc (as did a few others), but for the reason of simply moving forward in his career, while still wishing everybody all the best. It’s an attitude (alongside puberty) that helped him eventually escape typecasting and land more serious roles in The Dark Knight, Halloween Kills and most recently, Reacher.

Despite his decision not to participate in the documentary, the now-56-year-old actor has been embracing the early days of his career lately, appearing in Peacock’s Beyond Saturday Night, a docuseries about the history of the late night sketch show. He even recently reunited with some of his Breakfast Club co-stars for the film’s 40th Anniversary panel at MegaCon, via People. So there's always the chance that he might potentially be up for a Brat Pack reunion, which I'd love to see.

My nostalgic wishes aside, though, Anthony Michael Hall seems to be in a good place career-wise, and I couldn’t be happier for him. The classic John Hughes films he starred in can be streamed, bought or rented on various platforms, and be sure to check Hall out on Reacher Season 3 using a Prime subscription.