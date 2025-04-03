Apple Martin Steals From Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Archive Closet’ All The Time, But Says Her Mom Always Has Two Comments About It

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images))

Celebrity offspring are a rare breed. Even though life is still…life for all of us, whether someone can call you a nepo-baby or not, there are certainly some privileges that youngsters like Apple Martin have. The 20-year-old daughter (who got serious backlash after a viral debutante moment in December) of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about one such perk, wearing her mom’s fabulous “archive” clothes, but also says the MCU actress always has the same comments for her kid when she steals her outfits.

What Did Apple Martin Say About Stealing From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Closet?

While Apple Martin and her younger brother, Moses (18), spent most of their time growing up in private, they’re both grown and on their own now (which has caused some consternation for new empty nester Gwyneth Paltrow recently), and Martin has begun stepping out publicly more. Luckily for the Vanderbilt Law student, she has a lot of options when it comes to fashion, simply because of all the clothes that her now 52-year-old mom has saved. As she said to Interview recently:

Going into her archive closet is just heaven on earth.

I imagine that it is. This does seem like a dream come true for any fashion obsessed scion, though I must say that there are probably a lot of people who establish an “archive closet” for their kids, whether they realize it or not. I just cleaned out all my mom’s clothes, and found a giant wicker basket nearly filled to the brim with nothing but white turtlenecks. I mean, sure, they were yellowed and unwearable and I am no longer a turtleneck kinda gal, but…still.

Anyway…the Contagion talent has pretty much always been on fashion’s relatively short “it” list, whether all gussied up in designers like Armani for big events like movie premieres or dressed way down for relaxing beach vacations. Yup, this kid has hit the style jackpot, and her mom has previously admitted to saving clothes for her.

However, Martin did also note that she hears the same things from her mother whenever she asks for her old clothes. When asked whether or not Paltrow has things perfectly organized so that she’d know if something randomly went missing, or it it’d be easy for Martin to sneak in there and grab something, she responded:

Both. She lets me steal stuff because she’s like, ‘I saved it all so that you could steal it’. …And then she’s always like, ‘You have to be so careful.’

That’s it! That’s the catch! Yes, Apple Martin is free to take absolutely anything from her mom’s closet, but also? She has “to be so careful.” Can you imagine if she wore some of Gwynnie’s vintage Prada shoes in the rain and ruined them? Or got ketchup all over the white shirtdress she was photographed in when dating Brad Pitt? The adoring mom probably wouldn’t be totally devastated, but it would still suck big time and likely leave a tiny little empty space in her Goop-y heart.

All in all, though, I think I’d be like Apple and take my chances. But, if you’d like to try wearing a not-so-white-anymore turtleneck, girl, you know who to call.

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

