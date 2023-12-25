Gwyneth Paltrow And Her Daughter Are Total Look-Alikes In Fun (And Likely Apple Approved) Holiday Post

There are plenty of different ways to do a Hollywood holiday. While some celebrities put up thousands of dollars in Christmas decorations or watch Christmas movies at home, others like to take a break from the rolling California hills and go on memorable trips for the holidays. For Gwyneth Paltrow and her kids Apple and Moses Martin, this year meant some definite R&R, and the "retired" Endgame star and Goop founder shared some photos from their lovely (and warm-looking) trip.

One notable image has Paltrow standing next to Apple Martin. Of course, Paltrow was in her early thirties when she had Apple in 2004, so there’s an age difference between the two, but they really are look-alikes in many ways. Take a look at the sweet vacation pics, below.

A lot of fans commented on Paltrow’s post, and in particular loved the photo of mom and daughter. Some fans called her kids “stunners just like their Mama,” while others commented on Apple even looking a bit like Paltrow’s own mother Blythe Danner. A large swathe of fans also noted that Apple, now that she’s older, is also really favoring actress Bridget Bardot, and if you flip through the whole thread, you can really see it.

Apple is giving Brigitte Bardot ♥️

Apple is a Bridget Bardot twin!

Apple looks like Brigitte Bardot a little! What a beautiful family, and I love 🇲🇽, my old home ❤️

Suffice to say, it looks like Apple is growing into a look that might make her popular on the big screen, should the 19-year-old choose such a path.

Meanwhile, I’m assuming that Apple Martin approved of her mom’s vacation post this time. Not only is she tagged in the first pic, but we know from past incidents that Gwyneth and Apple have a pact when it comes to posting to social media. Her famous mom has talked making sure there are boundaries between her family and her branding in the past.

Plus, when Chris Martin's daughter was a younger teen a few years ago, she once called Paltrow out for posting during a trip, noting they had an agreement about “consent.”

Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.

Of course, this was a few years ago, and as Apple has aged, she’s appeared with mom on Instagram more. There was that infamous photoshoot with her mother and grandmother, and just a few months ago, Paltrow shared a photo of Apple in a black dress with her 8.3 million social media followers. So, presumably they are on the same page about what pics are OK to share now.

That’s not a bad place to be. I know many a mother who frequently posts not-so-kind photos of their children without consulting them, and I can’t even begin to imagine how much the embarrassment would be amplified if your famous parent was sharing an unflattering photo with millions of people. Having said this, the mom and daughter duo’s brand new photo is a winner, and hopefully there will be more (approved) photos coming down the pipeline in future months.