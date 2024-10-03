Gwyneth Paltrow Just Celebrated Turning 52, And Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Apple Martin Had Memorable Takes
As Reese Witherspoon and Apple Martin pointed out, Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating in the best way!
Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating 52 from Paris, and I love that for her. However, I’m not the only one here for this celebration, because the Iron Man actress’s daughter, Apple Martin, and Reese Witherspoon both posted memorable comments about their loved one's big day.
Tagging her location in Paris, Paltrow posted a series of photos from her trip that included incredible food (especially that pasta), a fashion show, a fitting, skin care and sweet selfies. It also notably started with the cutest image of her smiling ear to ear while sitting with a gorgeous cake, check it out:
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)
A photo posted by on
While Paltrow’s birthday was on September 27, she posted this photo dump with the caption “cinquante-deux,” which is French for 52, on her Instagram on October 2. The joyous post was then followed by tons of celebratory comments, including one extra sweet one from the Goop founder’s daughter Apple Martin, who wrote:
I imagine a message like that from one’s daughter has to mean the world. Plus, as fans, we rarely get looks into Paltrow and Martin’s relationship. Occasionally the businesswoman will post cute photos with Apple or IG Stories about her wearing her old clothes (like that famous goth Oscars dress). However, other than that, they typically are quite private, so this comment feels especially special.
Meanwhile, other comments were addressing what we’re all probably thinking about: the food featured in Paltrow’s post. I think Reese Witherspoon put it best when she wrote:
Witherspoon, who usually wishes Paltrow a happy birthday and was recently hanging out with her and Cameron Diaz in the Hamptons, is so right. That layered cake looks delectable, and it seems like it brought the birthday gal so much joy.
Also, if you take two seconds to scroll through Paltrow’s Instagram you’ll quickly realize that food is a big part of it, and it always looks delicious. Along with images showing off her lovely Italian vacation or her work at Goop, the Shakespeare in Love star also posts about the decedent food she’s eating, and I'm with Witherspoon, that cake is “💯.”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Lots of other celebs sent their birthday wishes to Paltrow too, and it is so lovely to see all the celebration in the comments. Here are some of the highlights:
- Happy Birthday gorgeous friend❤️ -Rashida Jones
- Happy birthday! 🎉 -Mindy Kaling
- Happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂 -Zoë Saldaña
- Happy Birthday 🎂❤️❤️❤️ -Paris Hilton
- I looooveeeeee YOU, my soul sister !!! 🥰🥰 -Jessica Capshaw
- ❤️u -Lindsey Vonn
- Happy Birthday! ❤️ -Michelle Pfeiffer
- Happy birthday queen! ❤️🎂🥳 -Naomi Watts
All around, there was a lot of love for Gwyneth Paltrow, and I loved to see it all. However, her daughter’s and Reese Witherspoon’s comments definitely stood out as the highlights of this celebration to me.
Now, as Paltrow lives through her 52nd year, we can’t wait to see what she does next, especially since she is set to star in Marty Supreme, which will be her first movie since Avengers: Endgame. As Apple said, she’s “killing 52” on all fronts, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.