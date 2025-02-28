Millie Bobby Brown Threw Back To A Famous Gwyneth Paltrow Sheer Look, Then Tagged Her

We know Gwyneth Paltrow’s style has inspired her daughter Apple, seeing as she’s worn her mom’s goth Oscars look before. However, the actress’s fashion sense inspires those of her daughter's generation too, as Millie Bobby Brown just proved by wearing an iconic sheer look the Shakespeare in Love star rocked back in 1998.

As we approach the release of The Electric State on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , Millie Bobby Brown has been pulling out all the fashion stops. She’s gone super blonde , and she’s been wearing lots of looks during the press tour that are giving ‘90s and early ‘00s energy. With that in mind, she took to Instagram to post her fit for the premiere in Madrid, Spain – which you can see below – simply writing in the caption “@gwynethpaltrow.”

Really, Brown’s caption speaks for itself. The dress she’s wearing is the sheer Giorgio Armani naked dress Paltrow wore to the 1998 premiere of Shakespeare in Love.

While the naked dress has been having a major moment over the last few years, it was also present in the ‘90s, and the Iron Man actress knew how to rock it. This icy greyish lilac look with intricate beading is gorgeous, and she paired it perfectly with a dark shall to create a lovely contrast. You can see an up-close view of Paltrow’s OG look below:

According to Fashion Awards , Brown is wearing the same Armani dress Paltrow donned decades ago, which I love to see! Not only is it a great homage to the actress, but it’s also another wonderful addition to the catalog of '90s-inspired looks the Stranger Things star has curated for The Electric State press tour. And considering the ‘90s energy that radiates off the new Netflix movie, her aesthetic for its promo makes a whole lot of sense.

Speaking of The Electric State, it will be available with a Netflix subscription soon. The big action flick directed by the Russo brothers is set to premiere on March 7, and Millie Bobby Brown stars in it alongside Chris Pratt. It looks like a wild, epic and nostalgic action flick, and honestly, the actress’s looks to promote it fit the vibe perfectly and have me very excited to stream the film.

Now, the Enola Holmes star’s latest look has also reminded me that Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to the screen this year as well! After taking a break from acting, she’ll appear in A24’s Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet later on the 2025 movie schedule .

With all that in mind, it seems fitting that Paltrow is making a comeback to acting in the same year Brown paid homage to a look she wore while promoting the movie for which she won her Oscar in 1999.

Overall, I’m simply obsessed with this sheer look for Millie Bobby Brown and Gwyneth Paltrow, and it’s got me very excited about what these two have coming this year on both the film and fashion front.