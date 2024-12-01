Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Faces Backlash After Viral TikTok Video Apparently Shows Her Stealing A Photo Op From A Fellow Debutante

Apple Martin – the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin – has been gradually carving out her own lane within the public eye. She’s made headlines on a number of occasions and, now, she’s generating buzz for a less-than-positive reason. This weekend, Apple participated in a debutante ball alongside a host of other young ladies and, during the event, she seemingly took away a photo opportunity from a fellow debutante. Said moment was captured in a TikTok video that’s since gone viral, and Martin is now receiving backlash.

The 20-year-old fashionista and college junior was present alongside other young ladies at the Le Bal des Débutantes ball in Paris this weekend. Also present were Gwyneth Paltrow, her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and their 18-year-old son, Moses. Apple sported a blue, custom Valentino dress for the societal debut, per Vogue . Sometime during the night, she showed off her fit for photographers but, when doing so, she jumped in as a fellow debutante with a black gown was having her photo taken. Check out the TikTok clip:

It should be mentioned that the other young woman who was supposedly slighted didn’t seem to dwell on what happened. As seen in the clip, she also smiled when it happened. Still, a number of displeased individuals took to the comment section of the post to air their grievances over Apple Martin’s actions. You can check out some of the responses below:

They could never make me like you Apple Martin. - L@ReŃ

How did Apple Martin even get invited to this? I thought a semblance of grace and decorum was a qualification. - Coffee and Art 🖤

She just came and stole that other girl's thunder...ok. - 🫶

Like the Countess says- money can’t buy you class - Megan McGuirk

She reminds me of one of Cinderella’s stepsisters. lol - One_Desperate_Housewife

Oh to be a nepo baby 🙃 - artist.anon

As of this writing, Apple Martin – who’s been called Gwyneth Paltrow’s look-alike – has yet to comment on the situation. During the weekend excursion, the proud mom did share some tidbits from her time in Paris. Paltrow, who recently jumped back into acting , took to Instagram to share a carousel that included a video along with some snapshots of her daughter, son and former hubby. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) A photo posted by on

Over the years, it’s been a rarity to see Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter on social media. Even when Paltrow posts a photo of her child , one has to wonder if the actress even has her permission to do so. The Vanderbilt University student does occasionally pop up on social platforms, though, like when she weighed in on her mom’s birthday or let her know that she’d gone viral on TikTok. Still, considering her somewhat sparse digital footprint, this latest situation involving the debutante ball is somewhat more ironic.

There’s no way of telling whether Apple Martin might seek to address the matter and clear the air in some form. All the while, it also remains to be seen if others will continue to chastise her for her perceived diss or if some fans might seek to come to the defense of the young woman.