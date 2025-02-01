Ariana Grande Made Space For Cynthia Erivo’s Fake Wicked Ears, And They’re In A Wild Place In Her Home

It’s common for actors to take home props and pieces of costume after a shoot. However, I wonder how common it is for performers to snag prosthetic ears from the set after the final cut is called. Well, at least one person has done this, because Ariana Grande took home the prosthetic ears her fellow Wicked cast member, Cynthia Erivo, wore while she was playing Elphaba.

Now, Erivo needed the prosthetic ears because she had so many piercings in real life, and this was the easiest way to cover them up. Naturally, Grande ended up with a pair of them, as I mentioned, and during an interview with the BBC , she was asked where she keeps them. In response, the pop star said:

Right now, they’re just, like, next to the printer. With, like, pens and printer and then Cynthia’s ears. But sometimes if I’m having guests over or if I put out a tray of whatever, I’ll just kind of leave them nearby to see if anyone gets a little confused. I’m just kidding. I’ve never done that, but I will. No, yeah, they’re next to the printer for now.

You know, by the printer and near the office supplies feels like the perfect place for the ears that were worn by one of the 2025 Oscar nominees , because I'm not quite sure where else you'd even put something like that.

Grande continued to muse about the unique keepsake too. She determined that framing them would be “weird,” and, in her own words, was “spiraling” about the topic. The Glinda actress hilariously said:

I think that’s the best version of it. Framing them is weird. Sorry! Go ahead, I’m still thinking about it. I’m spiraling about it.

She also loved interviewer Ali Plumb’s idea of putting them in the “downstairs loo” too. However, I think the printer is the perfect place. It’s so random, and as someone who loves to put knickknacks in arbitrary spots, I appreciate the chaotic choice Grande has made to put the ears by some essential office supplies.

Considering Grande’s hilarious reactions to the “holding space” meme and big-name celebs like Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning re-creating said meme, I’m not shocked at all that she was down to clown about wild items she took home from set. Plus, it’s clear as day that the “thank u, next” singer and her Wicked co-star are very close, and making this film was extremely special to them. Therefore, her owning these ears and keeping them by her printer is equal parts funny and sweet.

Now, as we move toward the Oscars as well as the release of Wicked: For Good on the 2025 movie schedule , I’m hopeful we’ll learn more about other places Grande and her colleagues keep the items they took home from set. I’d also love to know how Cynthia Erivo feels about her ears living by the Glinda actress’s printer…