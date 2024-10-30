Arnold Schwarzenegger Shared A Great Reaction After An NFL Player Wore A Wild Terminator Costume

Arnold Schwarzenegger may have achieved widespread fame when he was cast as Conan the Barbarian, but it’s arguably safe to say that his most iconic role after all these years is the various incarnations of the T-800 in the Terminator movies. The sci-fi franchise as a whole can be hit and miss, but the first two movies in particular still hold up, with Terminator 2: Judgement Day ranking as one of the best movies of the 1990s. So when an NFL player wore a wild costume of that particular for the Halloween season, Schwarzenegger shared a great reaction.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett went all out with making himself look like the T-800 from Terminator 2, who wasn’t an antagonist like his predecessor from The Terminator, but had been reprogrammed to aid John and Sarah Connor. Rather than just put on the same kind of leather jacket and pants getup like Schwarzenegger wore in the 1991 movie, he also donned a mask to make himself look like the cyborg with part of his robotic visage exposed. Check out how it looked, as well as Schwarzenegger’s reaction, below:

Talk about going all out! Now, if you’re wondering just how Garrett got his hands on a mask like that, this beauty was designed by Mike Castro from Madness FX for the football star to wear when he arrived for the Browns’ game against the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a close-up look at the T-800 mask on X (formerly known as Twitter), so admire just how intricate this thing looks:

Myles Garrett worked with a former Hollywood stage and costume design team, Mike Castro of Madness FX, to design “The Terminator” mask that he wore to today’s game vs. the Ravens. https://t.co/kpbHk2jTXW pic.twitter.com/qTLG6HQl2WOctober 27, 2024

Between the great lengths that he took to make this Terminator costume and the approval he earned from Arnold Schwarzenegger, Myles Garrett can chock this up as a win for his book. Actually, it was the second win of his for October 27, as the Browns also beat the Ravens 29-24. While it would have been hilarious if Garrett had kept wearing the mask during the game, I also wouldn’t have wanted to see it damaged, not to mention the obvious visual impairment.

As the current state of the Terminator franchise goes, while the anime Terminator Zero was met with positive critical reception when it was released to Netflix subscription holders in late August, the film series has been stuck in limbo since Terminator: Dark Fate commercially underperformed in 2019. James Cameron, who co-created the franchise with Gale Ann Hurd and was one of Dark Fate’s executive producers, acknowledged that he “torpedoed” the movie before a word was written because it was geared towards an older audience, so there was “nothing in the movie for a new audience.” Linda Hamilton has also said she never intends to play Sarah Connor again.

So while the cinematic side of the Terminator franchise remains shrouded in uncertainty, at least you can stream Terminator 2: Judgement Day with your Paramount+ subscription when you’re done admiring Myles Garrett’s costume. You’re also welcome to look over our ranking of the Terminator movies at any point.