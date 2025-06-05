I Don’t Know If Hugh Jackman’s Cute Cake Was A One-Off, But I’d Like To Think Anna Wintour Was Pulling A Tom Cruise

It’s always nice to have something to celebrate, but sometimes it’s even better when you find out that others are happy for your news, as well. This happened recently for Hugh Jackman, who got a cake from Anna Wintour and the folks at Vogue Magazine, to help him celebrate his work in two different live productions in New York. After seeing the dessert she sent, though, while it might be a one-time thing, I’m kinda hoping that she’s pulling a Tom Cruise here.

Why Did Anna Wintour Send Hugh Jackman A Cake And Why Do I Hope She’s Pulling A Tom Cruise?

Hugh Jackman is best known for being one of the world’s biggest movie stars, having long portrayed Wolverine in Logan, the ultra-successful Deadpool & Wolverine and the X-Men movies , and led the casts of other fantastic films like The Greatest Showman, Prisoners and The Prestige. However, like many before him, Jackman has strong roots in the theater, and even won a Tony Award in 2004.

The actor is currently in a production , Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City, with the arrival of his show at Radio City Music Hall , Hugh Jackman Live from New York with Love, set to open on June 20. The Les Misérables Oscar nominee took to his Instagram Stories to share the (almost definitely) delectable gift he was sent by US Vogue editor/The Devil Wears Prada inspiration, Anna Wintour, and her team at Vogue. Take a look:

(Image credit: Hugh Jackman Instagram Stories)

Obviously, I don’t know whether or not the cake tasted “phenomenal,” but it absolutely looks great. And, really, let’s be honest. Can you even imagine a world-renowned taste-maker like Anna Wintour sending a cake that looks good but tastes like shit? I certainly can’t.

While this dreamy confection clearly nods to what the Real Steel leading man is working on right now, what if this cake isn’t a one-time thing? Wouldn’t it be fun to think that while we’ve been going on and on about how mega-star Tom Cruise sends a gloriously decadent coconut cake , during the holidays, to everyone he’s ever known (including cake-loving former co-stars like Glen Powell) for the rest of their lives, Wintour has also been secretly doing the same thing whenever somebody she’s acquainted with has a big moment?

I don’t doubt that she can afford it. Much like Cruise (who’s been sending those cakes to Interview with the Vampire co-star Kirsten Dunst for a whole 30 years now ), she’s been at the highest level of her profession for several decades. So it would seem that it would be pretty easy for her to tell her assistant to tell their assistant to keep an eye on good news about a preferred list of celeb friends, foes, family members, frenemies, employees, and former Vogue cover stars, and then have the assistant of her assistant’s assistant order fancy cakes whenever a celebratory occasion pops up.

This would also be cool, because every cake would be different, and designed to honor whatever is being celebrated. Anna, if you’re reading this, I finally mowed my lawn this week and it didn’t kill me! I love a good yellow cake with chocolate frosting…if you’re wondering.