‘Avatar 2’ Finally Has A Title, Debuts First Footage
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' debuted its first footage at CinemaCon and we break it down.
During Disney’s panel at CinemaCon 2022, we got to see the exclusive premiere of a 3D teaser trailer for James Cameron's Avatar 2, which has now been given the official title: Avatar: The Way Of Water. We caught a glimpse of Jake and Neytiri’s new family, the amazing new technology they’re using to shoot underwater 3D sequences, and much, much more. Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell break it all down here.
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
