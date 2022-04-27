‘Avatar 2’ Finally Has A Title, Debuts First Footage

During Disney’s panel at CinemaCon 2022, we got to see the exclusive premiere of a 3D teaser trailer for James Cameron's Avatar 2, which has now been given the official title: Avatar: The Way Of Water. We caught a glimpse of Jake and Neytiri’s new family, the amazing new technology they’re using to shoot underwater 3D sequences, and much, much more. Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell break it all down here.