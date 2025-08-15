Let The Clowning Begin: Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Going To Play The 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

When it comes to Taylor Swift, fans never know her next move, but the many Easter Eggs she plants do hint at what’s to come. Swifties have already been pointing out clues that suggested she hinted at The Life of a Showgirl years ago. So, now, while Swift’s upcoming projects are sure to keep her busy, there is speculation that she could be doing the next Super Bowl halftime show, and all I have to say is, let the clowning begin.

Fans have been hoping for Swift to do the Super Bowl halftime show for years, as she apparently couldn’t do it when it was sponsored by Pepsi due to her deal with Coca-Cola. She would be the perfect contender, too. When you consider her star power, eras, new album, and the fact that she’s become a consistent presence in the sports community thanks to her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she'd be a great fit for the gig. And now, it feels like she might be hinting at this dream potentially coming true.

After she appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, one TikTok video from alexandraprater pointed out the ways that Swift may have teased that she’s the next Super Bowl halftime performer.

Taylor Swift on Reclaiming Her Masters, Wrapping The Eras Tour, and The Life of a Showgirl | NHTV - YouTube Watch On

Starting with the number 47, Swift first mentioned it when she was praising Jason for the long-winded introduction. Then she mentioned that seemingly random number again when exaggerating the number of countries she performed in. According to this fan, Swift's 47th show was at Levi's Stadium. And do you know where the 2026 Super Bowl will happen? That's right, Levi's Stadium.

When putting all the tour dates from The Eras Tour in order, the video is correct in saying that the 47th show just so happened to take place in Santa Clara, home of Levi’s Stadium. You can’t fight with that kind of logic, especially since Swift also mentioned knowing the previous halftime shows in the episode of New Heights and made a very big deal about her love for numerology.

(Image credit: Wondery)

The second point that was brought up was her mentioning the 1970s and the 1970 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs participated in. Of course, that one doesn’t exactly mean anything, but for Swifties, they will analyze everything and anything.

Additionally, something that wasn’t mentioned in the video is that there’s a trophy in the background behind Swift and Travis that looks like the Vince Lombardi Trophy (as you can see above). Again, that may just be a coincidence since the Chiefs have won multiple Super Bowls, but you’d think something like that wouldn’t just be on a random shelf.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor Swift would be the perfect person to perform at the Super Bowl. She certainly has enough iconic songs to do a 15-minute set, and it would definitely raise the viewership. Even though by the time February rolls around, The Life of a Showgirl would be about four months old, it’s never too late to promote new music. And, it'd certainly be legendary if she brought that Eras Tour magic to the iconic halftime show.

It’s unknown when the halftime performer will be announced, but it will be announced ahead of the big game on the 2026 TV schedule. Whether or not it will actually be Swift remains to be seen, but it can’t hurt to clown and hope.