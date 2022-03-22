Avatar 2’s Trailer Is Reportedly Accompanying An Upcoming Marvel Movie

Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all-time . We were promised sequels to the movie in fairly short order, but those movies have been a longtime coming. It took James Cameron years to write those scripts and production would then be continually pushed back, but we’re now closer to seeing the fabled Avatar 2 than ever before. And we may actually get to see the movie very soon, as the first trailer is rumored to be coming in just a few weeks.

A report from The Ankler is claiming that the first trailer for Avatar 2 will be attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to open on May 6. This hasn’t been confirmed by Disney, so it needs to be seen as a rumor for now. Having said that, there’s certainly reason to believe this could turn out to be true.

Under normal circumstances it would be a little early for a movie being released in December to see a trailer in May, but Avatar 2 is certainly no ordinary movie. Part of the reason that we don’t often see trailers this early is simply because, with the time that post-production takes, there often isn’t enough finished footage to produce a full trailer at this point. But Avatar 2 has been in production for a very long time, so that’s clearly not the case. We know there’s a significant amount of finished footage right now.

And Disney may very well want to start promoting Avatar 2 earlier rather than later. While the original movie is the highest grossing movie of all-time, there’s a feeling from some that Avatar hasn’t quite stood the test of time in the same way other blockbusters have. While it’s unclear how true that really is, it’s possible Disney may be looking to start the Avatar 2 promotional campaign a little early in order to get people excited for this long-awaited sequel.

The first trailer for Avatar 2, whenever it arrives, is going to be a big deal. It’s been 12 years since the first film arrived and while some people are certainly excited to see another Avatar movie, everybody else is likely very curious about the sequel. What will it look like? All we’ve seen before now is concept art. What’s the story all about? Will the new movie capture people in the same way? Expectations for Avatar 2 are going to be high (although the studio has been teasing it'll surpass them) and nobody seems to be quite sure what to expect.

Of course, the unspoken question is that, even if Avatar 2 gets a trailer in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will that actually be when the trailer is first seen? Most trailers drop online prior to being seen in theaters these days. Of course, if Disney and Fox really want to build up the trailer, they could keep it offline, at least for opening weekend. Would even more people go check out the new MCU movie in order to get the first look at Avatar 2 on the big screen? If that is going to happen we can expect an announcement from Disney very soon.