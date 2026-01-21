‘He Was Treating Me Very Badly’: Back To The Future’s Thomas F. Wilson Recalls OG Marty McFly Actor Going Method Before Being Replaced
The Biff Tannen actor explains his perspective.
Back To The Future is a legendary film for a whole host of reasons, but one standout bit of trivia concerns some notorious behind the scenes drama: while Eric Stoltz was originally hired to play the role of Marty McFly, the character was recast in the midst of production and Michael J. Fox came in to replace him. Over the years, multiple reasons have been given to explain why the production made the move that it did – but in the eyes of co-star Thomas F. Wilson (best known to fans as Biff Tannen), a major contributing factor was Stoltz’s method approach to his performance.
This isn’t certainly isn’t the first time that method acting has raised eyebrows on a production (a recent example being Jared Leto’s behavior on the set of Suicide Squad), but Wilson explained during a recent appearence on the podcast Inside Of You that it created legitimate conflict between him and Stoltz in the making of Back To The Future. Host Michael Rosenbaum specifically asked his guest about his memories of working with the actor prior to him being fired, and while being very polite about it, Wilson explained why they didn’t get along:
Looking at the work from Eric Stoltz’s perspective, I suppose one can see a logic in it: he was playing Marty McFly, and he has a rough on-screen relationship with the classic cinematic bully that is Biff Tannen. He apparently felt license to keep that dynamic going even after Robert Zemeckis called “cut” on a scene and the cameras stopped rolling.
That being said, according to Thomas F. Wilson, Eric Stoltz was apparently being “selective” when it came to his commitment and how it impacted his relationships with co-stars. As an example, he pointed to the way that he behaved with Lea Thompson, with whom Stoltz had worked on 1984’s The Wild Life. Wilson continued,
Thompson, of course, plays Lorraine Baines a.k.a. Marty McFly’s mom in Back To The Future, and Marty is consistently weird around her because she very clearly develops a crush on him. But Wilson obviously didn’t see that represented when he saw them hanging out on set.
According to Wilson, looking back on the experience with over 40 years of hindsight, it was about respect: while Eric Stoltz was doing his thing to try and produce his best performance possible, it was an approach that didn’t have a positive impact when it came to collaboration (and that’s a vital thing on movie sets). He concluded,
Of course, that was the start of a whole other drama. Production was shut down, and Thomas F. Wilson went from thinking that the whole movie was being canned to thinking that he was the one being fired when he got a call asking him to attend a meeting with Robert Zemeckis. But that turbulence ended with Michael J. Fox replacing Eric Stoltz, and the rest is history.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For what it’s worth, there is still at least one shot in the finished movie that apparently features Eric Stoltz – and if you want to catch it, Back To The Future is now available to stream with an AMC+ subscription.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.