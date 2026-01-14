‘You See A Cellphone, Do You Lose Your Mind?’ Bradley Cooper Describes What Christian Bale's Like When Method Acting
Bradley Cooper explains what Christian Bale is really doing.
There are many ways that an actor can approach a role, but one of the most talked about is what’s called “method acting.” While what method acting really is is often confused, actors like Daniel Day-Lewis and Christian Bale have built their reputations around allegedly never breaking character during a production. However, Bradley Cooper, Bale's former co-star, reveals that’s not quite the way it works.
Many actors have talked about the experience of working alongside a method actor. We’ve heard bizarre stories from the set of Suicide Squad and the crazy things Jared Leto allegedly did when he played the Joker. Bradley Cooper recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he said that until he met Christian Bale on the set of American Hustle, he really had no idea how the process worked. He explained…
However, it turns out that at least for Christian Bale, he wasn’t fully immersing himself in his American Hustle character, but rather fully immersing himself in his accent. Bale kept his New York accent throughout American Hustle, but he had no problem talking to his co-workers simply as himself. Cooper continued…
Bradley Cooper says he borrowed the accent trick when he made American Sniper, and it helped him feel more comfortable when portraying his character. That's in spite of director Clint Eastwood apparently making fun of him on set for continuing to talk in his on-screen accent.
Considering that Bale was nominated for an Oscar for American Hustle and Cooper did the same in American Sniper, there's clearly something to be said for this process. To be fair, some directors hate method actors, and some actors who used to do it, like Meryl Streep, have stopped method acting.
While there may have been a particular form of “the method” decades ago, what’s clear now is that every actor simply does whatever they need to do to inhabit a character. Some may go to extremes of not breaking character, but some just hang on to the right accent.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
