That Time Timothèe Chalamet Spent 6 Hours Aging Himself Up For The Wild Credits Scene Marty Supreme Never Used
A lot of work for nothing.
Marty Supreme is a wild movie despite the fact that it is ultimately about a guy who is really obsessed with table tennis. But the film itself may not be quite as crazy as some of the things that went on behind the scenes. We know the title had an alternate ending that would have involved vampires, but now we have a real understanding of how close that ending apparently came to becoming real.
Yes, there really was an original ending of Marty Supreme that would have involved vampires. It also would have seen Timothèe Chalamet’s Marty as a much older man, and the final sequence of the film would have revealed what happened to Marty in his life as he aged. Speaking with Indiewire, Chalamet reveals that while that ending was never shot, it came very close to happening. He explained…
It’s certainly not uncommon for scenes that are planned to be cut from the final film. Sometimes they are shot, but excised in editing, other times they are removed before being filmed. In all cases, this means that work that was done for the shots is lost, but this appears to be a pretty extreme example.
Timothèe Chalamet had to sit in a makeup chair for six hours in order to be able to design the prosthetics that would have been created in order to make him appear much older for the final scenes of the film. According to the actor, he did the work, and the prosthetics were even made, all before the decision was made not to use the ending at all.
The fact that so much work was done would seem to indicate that at one point there were absolutely plans to include the ending at one point. It was apparently the studio A24 that originally pushed back on the ending, though it's unclear if that alone was the deciding factor.
It’s great that Marty Supreme was going to use actual prosthetics for the scene, rather than trying to use CGI to “age up” Chalamet. While the technology is traditionally used to de-age actors, it could likely be used to do the opposite. Although in the long run that choice would have been much cheaper, as it would have meant no work would have actually been done until the movie reached post-production, and by then the decision to not use the sequence had been made, saving the money.
It’s unclear what happened to the prosthetics. Personally, I hope Timothèe Chalamet has them. They won’t fit anybody else, and at the very least, he has this year’s Halloween costume already set.
