As Barbenheimer Hype Train Keeps Rolling, Francis Ford Coppola Reacts To Oppenheimer And Barbie’s Impact On The Film Industry

Minor spoilers for Barbie lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

Barbie and Oppenheimer came out on the same day, and that decision resulted in a massive opening weekend at the box office for "Barbenheimer." Both continue to dominate at the theaters this weekend as well and, quite frankly, you love to see it. What's most satisfying about all this is that both movies are fantastic as well and have received strong reactions from critics and general audiences alike. Overall, the financial cumes of the major flicks are great for the entertainment industry in general. Now, The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola is weighing in on the phenomenon.

When asked if he'd seen either movie during a Q&A on his Instagram story, the 84-year-old filmmaker revealed he's yet to make his way to the theater to see either of them. However, he's aware of the excitement surrounding the unlikely Barbie/Oppenheimer double feature and had nothing but glowing thoughts to share in regard to what their releases mean for the movie business. He said (via The Hollywood Reporter):

I have yet to see them, but the fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither sequels nor prequels, no number attached to them, meaning they are true one-offs, is a victory for cinema.

Hopefully, Barbenheimer's success means moviegoers are indeed looking for big motion pictures from filmmakers, who are putting out high-quality work. Francis Ford Coppola should really get out there and see the movies, as both take some inspiration from his work. Greta Gerwig's fantasy flick even has a scene in which one of the Kens is watching The Godfather and then feels the need to mansplain (or Kensplain) it to one of the Barbies. It's a hilarious scene that likely had audiences howling, and one would hope the legendary director will have a good sense of humor about it as well.

It's wonderful to see two great films -- with original concepts -- getting such love at the box office. While Barbie is indeed based on a pre-established property, it still features a fresh spin on the beloved doll. Cinema lovers have other fresh creations to look forward to in the years to come. For instance, there's the Apocalypse Now filmmaker’s latest project -- the long-awaited Megalopolis. The film features an all-star cast of movie stars like Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza and is said to be a decades-spanning sci-fi epic. It had quite a production journey but wrapped filming earlier this year.

While Francis Ford Coppola hasn’t had the chance to visit the cinemas and indulge either of the flicks that make up Barbenheimer, other directors apparently have. Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino were seen buying their tickets or catching a showing, which speaks to just how much attention the features have earned. While Coppola has critiqued recent movies like Dune and No Time To Die, he always seems to respect strong filmmaking. So I’m glad he appreciates this most recent box office resurgence and would love to hear his takes on the blockbuster films once he finally has a chance to see them.

