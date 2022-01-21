Bat Out Of Hell Singer And Fight Club Actor Meat Loaf Is Dead At 74
By Jessica Rawden published
The singer, songwriter and actor's family shared the news.
Meat Loaf, the prolific singer behind such best-selling tracks as "Bat Out of Hell" and "I'D Do Anything For Love," as well as an actor in his own right, has died. News broke via social media in the early hours of Friday morning. The singer, songwriter, and actor was 74 years of age at the time of his death.
No cause of death has been given at the time of this writing, but an official message posted to Meat Loaf's Facebook page did note the singer was with his family at the time of his passing. Per the announcement:
Though known in the acting side of the business for memorable roles in the cast of Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Meat Loaf had a long and prolific acting career. He most recently appeared in the 2017-2018 TV series Ghost Wars, and had parts in episodes of Elementary, Glee, House, Tales from the Crypt, Nash Bridges and many, many more. On the big screen he appeared in a wide variety of movies, from the two aforementioned roles to stuff like Spice World, Wayne's World, and The Salton Sea. And let's not forget his epic cameo in Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny.
The Rocky Horror Picture role would be the one to cement his name in cinema history, and it came early in his acting career. In the 1975 film, and the live stage show on Broadway, the singer played Eddie, who's known for his motorcycle during the course of the events in the film. Later, Eddie would be served for dinner in the ... meat loaf. Meat Loaf spoke out on Rocky Horror's legacy years ago, noting,
The movie would spawn a long and prolific career on that side of the industry, though Meat Loaf's success on the musical side of things is even more impressive. Bat Out of Hell the album became one of the most best-selling of all time, selling more than 43 million copies since its release in 1977. It's also ranked on Rolling's Stone's original list of Greatest Albums of all Time.
Clearly Meat Loaf has many fans to this day -- Tom Cruise once even lip synced a popular track by the singer during an episode of The Tonight Show -- and the official statement on his page notes those who kept tabs on the singer over his many years in the spotlight. The statement shares love, but also touches on the family's privacy during this time.
Meat Loaf was preceded in death by his longtime collaborator Jim Steinman, who died at 73 in April of last year.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.