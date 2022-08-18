Beast Reviews Are In, See What Critics Have To Say About The Idris Elba Survival Thriller
Are you in for this 'Man vs. Beast' thriller?
Idris Elba’s chances of playing James Bond may not be looking so good these days, but the actor’s got bigger fish to fry in his latest project — specifically, the king of the jungle. Beast stars Elba as Nate Samuels, who takes his daughters on a trip to South Africa following the death of his wife. The family soon finds themselves being stalked by a huge, deadly lion and in a fight for their lives. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its August 19 theatrical release, so let’s see what they have to say.
Alongside Idris Elba, Beast stars Iyana Halley (This Is Us, Abbott Elementary) and Leah Jeffries (Empire) as Nate’s daughters Mere and Norah, respectively. Sharlto Copley plays Martin Battles, who welcomes the family to his wildlife reserve. Let’s get right to the critics’ thoughts, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Beast. Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 2.5 stars out of 5, saying the escape scenes are exciting and well-done, but the film lags too much when the beast isn’t around. He says:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire isn’t quite on board either with this man vs. beast tale, grading it a C, despite its promising concept (Idris Elba fights a lion? I’m down.). The opening sequence, while wildly entertaining, invokes too much sympathy for the antagonist, and the characters make frustratingly cliched horror movie decisions, she says:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap says there are certainly worse ways to spend 93 minutes, but the movie overall lacks substance — except when it comes to the cinematography. From the review:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY (opens in new tab) seems in line with other critics, rating Beast 2.5 out of 4 stars. The writer calls the movie “tolerable,” and says the CGI beast is “not bad,” which are lukewarm compliments, and likely a far cry from words one would prefer to see describing their film, even if we are in the dregs of summer. The critics says:
Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm rates the movie 5 out of 10, but says Beast delivers exactly what it promises: Idris Elba fighting a lion with his bare hands. It’s a ridiculous movie based on a ridiculous notion, and it fits right in with summertime movie fare, the critic says:
Does Beast sound like something you might want to check out? If so, you can catch it in theaters beginning Friday, August 19. Also check out some of Idris Elba’s other upcoming projects, and start planning your next trip to the theater with our 2022 Movie Release Schedule.
