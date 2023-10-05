That Time Ben Affleck Totally Knew 'Uncomfortable' Mario Lopez Hadn't Watched His Movie Before Interviewing Him
"I knew he knew, and I felt very awkward..."
Mario Lopez, who may be best known for the very specific '90s TV memory of him playing the oh-so-cool AC Slater on Saved by The Bell, has become synonymous with his charismatic and charming red carpet interviews. In an exclusive interview, he revealed a candid moment from his illustrious career. Despite interviewing numerous A-list celebrities, one particular instance stood out. And it happened with none other than Ben Affleck. Lopez confessed that he hadn't watched the Gone Girl star's latest film at the time, before their interview, and the actor was quick to catch on to it, making for an "uncomfortable" situation.
In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the former Bold and the Beautiful actor, 49, revealed that he takes pride in always being prepared for his interviews. However, there was a particular occasion when he wasn't adequately prepared, and the result was a memorable encounter with the Gigli star, who was quick to see through his unpreparedness. He admitted:
According to the Pacific Blue veteran, he even had questions at the ready, but the Argo director quickly detected how out of his element he was. Lopez explained:
Mario said Affleck remained "cool" about the situation, but he personally couldn't shake off the feeling of awkwardness after their encounter. He continued:
While Lopez has hosted various shows, from Extra to Access Hollywood, he is a regular fixture during awards season, especially at the Golden Globes. His uncomfortable moment with the Batman v Superman actor wasn’t the only awkward situation Lopez reminisced about. According to him, one Golden Globes ceremony got a bit too spirited because he brought tequila to the red carpet, and what ensued was nothing short of chaotic. The Extra host said:
As Mario approaches his 50th birthday, his career shows no signs of slowing down. With big aspirations on the horizon, he aims to venture into entertainment production, focusing on storytelling, especially those rooted in his culture. His desire to support his loved ones and uplift those around him reflects his commitment to collective success.
The TV personality seems to have unlocked the secret to defying age, regularly hitting the gym and generously gifting his Instagram followers with shirtless workout videos that could give even the Dark Knight a run for his money.
Mario Lopez's career has been filled with incredible moments, from starstruck interviews to memorable red carpet shenanigans. Despite the occasional hiccup, like his interview with Affleck, he remains a beloved figure in entertainment journalism, always ready to bring his infectious energy to the red carpet.
If you're a fan of The Chicka Show voice actor's 90s work, you can catch the reunion of the Saved By The Bell cast in the two-season 2020 streaming reboot, available with a Peacock subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
