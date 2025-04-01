Ben Affleck Is Reportedly ‘So Over’ People Thinking He’s Grumpy, And I'm Loving Him Roasting His Kid Wanting $6K Shoes And More In Interviews

While celebrities lead very public lives, there are many who do what they can to make sure their personal lives are still as private as possible. Ben Affleck is certainly one of those who hasn’t tended to speak very publicly about his private life, despite his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez. But recently Affleck has spoken more about what happened in his marriage and even poked fun at his kids in the press, and there may be a reason for that.

In a recent interview Ben Affleck spoke openly about his divorce, how the two stars’ differing views on fame were a major part of the rift between them, even discussing all those pictures of him and Dunkin' Donuts. An unnamed source told the Daily Mail that Affleck’s new openness on his personal life is about moving on from the divorce and challenging a popular perception of himself. The source claimed…

He is so over this divorce and the narrative that he was grumpy and that Jen was a victim.

While we have to take the words of unnamed sources with a grain of salt, it’s certainly understandable if there is truth to be found here. All of the “Sad Affleck” memes over the years have certainly portrayed Ben in a certain light. It was clear he was uncomfortable appearing on screen in J.Lo’s documentary film that was inspired by their relationship.

The source also indicates that Affleck understands that his divorce is something that he is going to be asked about; it’s the thing that everybody is still talking about. Maybe now that he's speaking openly about it there will be less questions and

It's certainly true that often, not getting answers is going to make the media simply ask more questions. Not talking can also give the impression that there's something worth hiding. But with Affleck speaking out and largely indicating that the reasons for the split are normal, boring, personal issues, it can send the public looking for their story elsewhere.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

And there is some evidence that the unnamed source may be correct in the way we’ve Affleck speaking to the media outside of his divorce. He recently completely roasted his kid for wanting $6,000 shoes, which isn’t the sort of move you expect from “grumpy” Ben Affleck. That story definitely made the rounds online, and prompted multiple viral clips.

It will be interesting to see if this new, more open Affleck is a temporary move simply to get through the current personal entanglements or something of a more permanent change. It’s unlikely he’s going to start posting his every waking moment on social media. He will certainly still appreciate his privacy, but maybe he’ll continue to have some fun in public to show that he’s not the grumpy guy we see in the memes.