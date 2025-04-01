Ben Affleck Is Reportedly ‘So Over’ People Thinking He’s Grumpy, And I'm Loving Him Roasting His Kid Wanting $6K Shoes And More In Interviews
Ben Affleck is being more open than usual in the media, and there may be a reason for that.
While celebrities lead very public lives, there are many who do what they can to make sure their personal lives are still as private as possible. Ben Affleck is certainly one of those who hasn’t tended to speak very publicly about his private life, despite his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez. But recently Affleck has spoken more about what happened in his marriage and even poked fun at his kids in the press, and there may be a reason for that.
In a recent interview Ben Affleck spoke openly about his divorce, how the two stars’ differing views on fame were a major part of the rift between them, even discussing all those pictures of him and Dunkin' Donuts. An unnamed source told the Daily Mail that Affleck’s new openness on his personal life is about moving on from the divorce and challenging a popular perception of himself. The source claimed…
While we have to take the words of unnamed sources with a grain of salt, it’s certainly understandable if there is truth to be found here. All of the “Sad Affleck” memes over the years have certainly portrayed Ben in a certain light. It was clear he was uncomfortable appearing on screen in J.Lo’s documentary film that was inspired by their relationship.
The source also indicates that Affleck understands that his divorce is something that he is going to be asked about; it’s the thing that everybody is still talking about. Maybe now that he's speaking openly about it there will be less questions and
It's certainly true that often, not getting answers is going to make the media simply ask more questions. Not talking can also give the impression that there's something worth hiding. But with Affleck speaking out and largely indicating that the reasons for the split are normal, boring, personal issues, it can send the public looking for their story elsewhere.
And there is some evidence that the unnamed source may be correct in the way we’ve Affleck speaking to the media outside of his divorce. He recently completely roasted his kid for wanting $6,000 shoes, which isn’t the sort of move you expect from “grumpy” Ben Affleck. That story definitely made the rounds online, and prompted multiple viral clips.
It will be interesting to see if this new, more open Affleck is a temporary move simply to get through the current personal entanglements or something of a more permanent change. It’s unlikely he’s going to start posting his every waking moment on social media. He will certainly still appreciate his privacy, but maybe he’ll continue to have some fun in public to show that he’s not the grumpy guy we see in the memes.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
