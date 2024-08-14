Matt Damon Gets Real About How Pal Ben Affleck Gets Scrutinized: 'I Can't Imagine Living Under That'

In Hollywood, few friendships are as enduring or as well-known as the notable bromance between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck . The two Boston natives and Oscar-winning collaborators have shared the spotlight for decades, ever since writing and starring in one of the best movies of the 90s , Good Will Hunting. However, Damon says their experiences under that spotlight have been drastically different. While promoting his new film with Ben’s sibling Casey Affleck, Apple TV+’s upcoming The Instigators , The Martian star opened up about how the Argo actor has faced extraordinary public scrutiny—something he feels fortunate to have largely avoided.

The Bourne Identity actor has managed to maintain a relatively low-key personal life despite his A-list status. On the other hand, Affleck has often found himself in the headlines, whether for his relationships, personal struggles, or career choices. Matt reflected on this stark contrast during a recent appearance on The RadioTimes Podcast, where he candidly discussed how the intense media scrutiny has affected his friend. He shared:

I've been really lucky in that way. If something happens they come and get an updated shot, but I’ve been really lucky… especially when I look at Casey's brother, Ben. I can’t imagine living under that kind of scrutiny. And it’s been like that for 25 years and we’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways and so I’m fortunate to have been kind of excused from that part of [it].

The Departed star's comments come as Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez has been under scrutiny . The two reportedly live separate lives and sell off their mansion , capturing media attention in recent months. Although their careers have paralleled in many ways, their personal lives have taken different directions. Matt attributes the relative lack of media intrusion in his life to his "boring" marriage to Luciana Barroso. At the same time, Affleck's high-profile relationship with Lopez remains a focal point for the tabloids. The Air star continued:

That magazine culture that was so huge … 25 years ago, kind of ignored me. Right, like a guy who’s married, it’s so boring… What would sell those things were scandal and sex and all that stuff … and as long as you didn’t do any of that stuff it wasn’t really worth their time to wait to take your picture, and so I ended up kind of getting left alone.

The Massachusetts-born icon reflected on his early encounters with fame, describing them as a "bizarre, disorienting feeling." He admitted that his way of coping back then was to immerse himself in work, letting the grind help him navigate the whirlwind of sudden stardom. He added:

I just wanted to get to work and so I kind of hid for a few years while I got my bearings. Luckily fell in love with someone who was not in the business who would tolerate that side of it and that really helped me.

This difference in their experiences might illuminate why Damon can support his friend, often offering advice during challenging times. While the duo didn’t collaborate much after Good Will Hunting , they’ve recently shared the screen more frequently. They teamed up for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and last year’s Air and now have several projects together. These include RIP, a new Netflix thriller from writer-director Joe Carnahan, and a film about Hulk Hogan’s notorious legal battle against Gawker. The latter will be directed by Gus Van Sant, bringing the pair full circle with their Good Will Hunting director.

For fans of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what the pair has coming to a cinema near you.