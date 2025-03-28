That’s What Happens When You Tell A Motherf—-er They Have To Mow The Lawn.’ Ben Affleck Gets Real About Why He Told His Kid He Needed To Work For $6000 Shoes

Ben Affleck is an Oscar-winning filmmaker, actor, and producer with a long resume. But aside from his professional work, the public has also been invested in his personal life, especially Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship and recent breakup. And he recently went viral (and dropped an F-Bomb) when sharing how he told his son to get to work when he wanted Dior Air Force 1s that cost thousands of dollars.

Back in August JLo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, and fans have been following both stars' personal lives closely. The Batman v Superman actor has been doing some press lately, including explaining those cranky Dunkin' photos on the internet and more. While speaking to Access Hollywood at the SXSW premiere of The Accountant 2, he spoke about his kid's expensive taste, after famously telling him "That’s a lot of lawns you gotta mow there" when he asked for those Dior Air Force 1s. Affleck joked, saying:

That's what happens when you tell a motherfucker they have to mow a lawn. All of a sudden they don't want those shoes. Do you have any kids? Do you have a 13 year-old? There's alway some grift. I'm like 'Man, you do not need $6,000 shoes.' He's like 'We have the money,' I'm like 'I have the money, you're broke!'

Honestly, this is pretty iconic. While Affleck surely does have the cash to buy such an expensive gift, he's not throwing away stacks on shoes like this for his kids. Instead, he wants to show the power of money, and just how much those kicks would cost for the rest of us out there.

The A-lister might be synonymous with the Sad Affleck memes and for looking miserable at the Grammys with JLo, but he's still good a good sense of humor. And he was happy to poke fun at the story about his son and those wildly expensive Air Force 1s.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

As previously mentioned, his relationship with Lopez turned heads and inspired countless headlines. The Affleck/JLo divorce was finalized back in January, and rumors have been swirling about how both A-listers are moving on romantically.

Despite this very public break-up, their families have reportedly stayed close. Lopez and Affleck blended their families when they got back together, with their respective children forming bonds of their own.

Given just how successful Ben Affleck has been throughout his career, smart money says he could have easily paid the $6k to get his kid those shoes. But he seemingly doesn't want to teach the wrong lessons, taking a stand and humorously sharing the story with the public. Sometimes celebrities really are just like us.

Affeck's new movie The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. But we shouldn't expect him to rock those Air Force 1s on the press tour.