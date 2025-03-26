Ben Affleck Finally Explains Why There’s All Those Photos Of Him Running Around With Dunkin’ Donuts, And I Find His Divorce Comparison Honestly Refreshing

The man needs his coffee!

Ben Affleck photographed with iced coffees on the street
(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ben Affleck is an Oscar-winning talent who has had a wildly successful career as an actor, writer, director, and producer. The public is also invested in his personal life, including the relationship between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The filmmaker is also known for looking pretty miserable in public, and his penchant for Dunkin' Donuts. While this has resulted in him doing one of the best Super Bowl LIX ads, Affleck recently reflected about all those viral photos of him and his coffee.

The 52 year-old icon is likely used to being memed at this point. From the Sad Affleck face to famously looking miserable at the Grammys with JLo, there's something about the Batman v Superman star that results in viral photos/footage. While speaking with GQ about his long career in Hollywood, he addressed less flattering images of him online, offering:

I think I don’t present in a very careful way. So I’ll go out and pick up the packages or deliveries and I don’t really care that people are there to take my picture. And some people are probably, I guess you’d call them smarter or more strategic because they think, well: 'I don’t want to be seen wearing some T-shirt or spilling some drink.' And I just think: Oh fuck it, man, I could give a shit. I just want to get the coffee.

Honestly, this is a fair point. Because while Ben Affleck has been a celebrity for decades now, he's still just a person. And sometimes he wants to run out and get his Dunkin like everyone else.

Later in that same conversation about his public image, he mentioned his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. He spoke about his "drama free" lifestyle, offering:

So maybe that’s a part of it, because people are accustomed to a more presented, curated image. My life is actually pretty drama-free. And so even if I have the same events that people have—I’m sure in your mind you’re thinking, ‘Oh, well, you just got divorced. That’s not drama-free’. And I understand that instinct, but all of this is pretty adult, and for all the sensational stuff that gets written, if somebody sat down and talked to me about it, and I said, ‘Well, this is really the experience,’ their eyes would glaze over with boredom.

This does make sense. While Affleck gets to create movies and go to star-studded events like the Academy Awards, that's not what his day to day looks like. Instead he's someone who goes to work, gets their coffee, and doesn't always look camera ready.

JLo and Affleck's divorce finalized back in January, but headlines about their personal lives are still continuing non-stop. That includes rumors about how each of them may have tried to move on. But their careers continue to thrive, including projects on the 2025 movie release list.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

