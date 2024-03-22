Ben Affleck Didn't Like 'Pen Affleck' Nickname Came Out In JLo's Doc, And An Insider Explains It’s ‘Mindboggling To Most Outsiders' Why He Would Even Be Involved

The relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is the sort that makes headlines wherever it goes. We know when Affleck and Lopez buy a house and when they don’t. We know a great deal more about their personal life than probably some of our actual friends. And with the new Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told we learn even more about them, though Ben Affleck apparently didn’t really love it, or the nickname he ended up with.

With a title like The Greatest Love Story Never Told. you know the documentary is going to dive into the rocky relationship between Lopez and Affleck. As part of that, Lopez reveals in the film that she shared a series of letters that Affleck had written to her throughout their relationship with the musicians working on the This Is Me…Now movie. When Affleck found out he was surprised, but he especially didn’t love the nickname the musicians gave him. Affleck explained…

I was like ‘You’ve been showing all the musicians all those letters that, uh…' And they were like ‘Yeah, we call you Pen Affleck’ and I was like ‘Oh my God.’

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are both public figures, Lopez’s fame is clearly on another level compared to Affleck. He’s not in the public eye to nearly the same degree that she is, and it often appears when Affleck and Lopez are in public together, like at Awards shows, that Ben really doesn’t love the attention. Even Lopez admitted to InTouch Weekly that Affleck was hesitant to get involved in the documentary, saying…

I just said to him during one of the parts of the movie, I was like, ‘Is this weird?’ He’s like, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I told him he was crazy, not me. But I know that I’m a crazy one. I get that part.

An unnamed source speaking with InTouch says it’s something of a surprise to many that Affleck would even be involved in the documentary in the first place. They say that for him it’s all about his love for Lopez and that making the two films, both This Is Me…Now and the accompanying documentary, was important to her, and that’s why he’s there. They explained…

The fact that Ben was involved at all is mindboggling to most outsiders, but he’s doing it because it’s important to Jennifer, and he loves and supports her.

Affleck himself says as much during The Greatest Love Story Never Told. He admits at one point that he doesn’t love being in the film, but since he knows the movie isn’t really about him, and thus he probably won’t be a huge part of it, he makes his peace with it, saying…

And I don’t really love being in the making-of documentary about my personal life, which is why I’m so relieved that it’s not really… seems like I might be in this, but it’s not…I’m not really.

Ben Affleck isn’t an overwhelming presence in the film, but he is there, supporting the woman he loves. Prime Video Subscribers can now watch Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship in both a fictionalized and documentary format thanks to This Is Me…Now and The Greatest Love Story Never Told.