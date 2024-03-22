Ben Affleck Didn't Like 'Pen Affleck' Nickname Came Out In JLo's Doc, And An Insider Explains It’s ‘Mindboggling To Most Outsiders' Why He Would Even Be Involved
Ben Affleck apparently didn't love being part of Jennifer Lopez's new Prime Video documentary.
The relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is the sort that makes headlines wherever it goes. We know when Affleck and Lopez buy a house and when they don’t. We know a great deal more about their personal life than probably some of our actual friends. And with the new Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told we learn even more about them, though Ben Affleck apparently didn’t really love it, or the nickname he ended up with.
With a title like The Greatest Love Story Never Told. you know the documentary is going to dive into the rocky relationship between Lopez and Affleck. As part of that, Lopez reveals in the film that she shared a series of letters that Affleck had written to her throughout their relationship with the musicians working on the This Is Me…Now movie. When Affleck found out he was surprised, but he especially didn’t love the nickname the musicians gave him. Affleck explained…
While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are both public figures, Lopez’s fame is clearly on another level compared to Affleck. He’s not in the public eye to nearly the same degree that she is, and it often appears when Affleck and Lopez are in public together, like at Awards shows, that Ben really doesn’t love the attention. Even Lopez admitted to InTouch Weekly that Affleck was hesitant to get involved in the documentary, saying…
An unnamed source speaking with InTouch says it’s something of a surprise to many that Affleck would even be involved in the documentary in the first place. They say that for him it’s all about his love for Lopez and that making the two films, both This Is Me…Now and the accompanying documentary, was important to her, and that’s why he’s there. They explained…
Affleck himself says as much during The Greatest Love Story Never Told. He admits at one point that he doesn’t love being in the film, but since he knows the movie isn’t really about him, and thus he probably won’t be a huge part of it, he makes his peace with it, saying…
Ben Affleck isn’t an overwhelming presence in the film, but he is there, supporting the woman he loves. Prime Video Subscribers can now watch Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship in both a fictionalized and documentary format thanks to This Is Me…Now and The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
