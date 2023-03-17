Ben Affleck Reveals He, Matt Damon And More Stars Have A Celebrity Wordle Group: ‘It’s Not A High Bar’
Ben Affleck is still on the Wordle trend, playing against Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and more.
Becoming a celebrity is a dream for many people out there, especially those living in the LA area. While A-listers seem like they’re in a different world entirely, they’re ultimately just people like us. And just like so many others, they sometimes get wrapped up in internet trends. Case in point: Ben Affleck reveals that he, Matt Damon, and more stars have a celebrity Wordle group. But while there are award winners involved, Affleck claims “It’s not a high bar.”
Actor/writer/producer/director Ben Affleck has been a celebrity for decades now, so he knows plenty of other A-listers. Of course, he famously has a great friendship and collaborative relationship with fellow Bostonian Matt Damon. And in a recent interview with THR, Affleck revealed he and some other famous faces all play Worlde together. Although they play an even harder version of the viral trend, as he put it:
Honestly, sign me up. While many of us have fallen off of the Wordle craze in the months since its debut online, getting involved with a celebrity league is another type of activity altogether. And now I’m wondering how I would fare against the likes of Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, and the like. What’s more, their smack talk is no doubt hilarious given the low stakes of the game itself.
Ben Affleck’s comments to THR come as he’s promoting his new drama Air, which is about the development of Air Jordans for Nike. He also got honest about not wanting to direct a DC movie under James Gunn, and even spoke to those rumors about his alcoholism and ex-wife Jennifer Garner. This Wordle tidbit is delightful, and helps to peel back the curtain on what it’s like being an A-lister celeb like the Justice League star.
While Ben Affleck mentioned a bunch of names like Ozark’s Jason Bateman, I have to wonder if he left anyone out when sharing about the Wordle league. The group specifically gets together to play Octordle, which seems even more difficult. Affleck seems to be indicating that he’s the worst of the group, which is surprising given his extensive career as a screenwriter.
The Air movie is expected to arrive in theaters on April 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Ben Affleck will also reprise his role as Batman in The Flash on June 16th.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.