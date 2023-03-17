Ben Affleck Reveals He, Matt Damon And More Stars Have A Celebrity Wordle Group: ‘It’s Not A High Bar’

Becoming a celebrity is a dream for many people out there, especially those living in the LA area. While A-listers seem like they’re in a different world entirely, they’re ultimately just people like us. And just like so many others, they sometimes get wrapped up in internet trends. Case in point: Ben Affleck reveals that he, Matt Damon, and more stars have a celebrity Wordle group. But while there are award winners involved, Affleck claims “It’s not a high bar.”

Actor/writer/producer/director Ben Affleck has been a celebrity for decades now, so he knows plenty of other A-listers. Of course, he famously has a great friendship and collaborative relationship with fellow Bostonian Matt Damon . And in a recent interview with THR , Affleck revealed he and some other famous faces all play Worlde together. Although they play an even harder version of the viral trend, as he put it:

Octordle. It’s just Wordle with more words. Don’t be impressed, it’s not harder. I was invited to join a cool little red velvet rope celebrity Wordle group. Matt [Damon]’s one of them. Jason Bateman and Bradley [Cooper], and … Actually, the first rule of Wordle is don’t talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses. I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games. And let’s face it, going up against actors, it’s not a high bar. I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled. You have to do the Wordle, the Quordle and the Octordle, and add up your score, and then whoever gets the lowest score wins for the day. It’s fiercely competitive, and there’s a lot of mockery and derision. So I’m in training.

Honestly, sign me up. While many of us have fallen off of the Wordle craze in the months since its debut online, getting involved with a celebrity league is another type of activity altogether. And now I’m wondering how I would fare against the likes of Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, and the like. What’s more, their smack talk is no doubt hilarious given the low stakes of the game itself.

Ben Affleck’s comments to THR come as he’s promoting his new drama Air , which is about the development of Air Jordans for Nike. He also got honest about not wanting to direct a DC movie under James Gunn, and even spoke to those rumors about his alcoholism and ex-wife Jennifer Garner . This Wordle tidbit is delightful, and helps to peel back the curtain on what it’s like being an A-lister celeb like the Justice League star.

While Ben Affleck mentioned a bunch of names like Ozark ’s Jason Bateman , I have to wonder if he left anyone out when sharing about the Wordle league. The group specifically gets together to play Octordle, which seems even more difficult. Affleck seems to be indicating that he’s the worst of the group, which is surprising given his extensive career as a screenwriter.