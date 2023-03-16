Ben Affleck Explains ‘Really Vulnerable’ Jennifer Garner Comments, Says He Was Not Blaming Ex For His ‘Drinking’
Ben Affleck once again clarifying comments about Jennifer Garner that were taken out of context.
Being an A-list celebrity sounds like a dream come true, but it definitely comes with its own set of downsides. Namely the way that one’s personal life becomes a public matter, especially regarding celebrity couples. Oscar winning filmmaker Ben Affleck knows this all too well, as he’s made countless headlines thanks to his marriages to JLo and Jennifer Garner. Affleck recently explained the “really vulnerable” comments he made about Garner, once again clarifying that he was not blaming his ex for his drinking.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had a long relationship, and had three kids together. She also supported his sobriety journey even after their marriage, which shows how much love and respect is shared between the two. That’s why Affleck was so upset when a quote of his was taken out of context, and made it seem like he was placing blame on Garner for his substance issues. During an interview with THR, he spoke about that experience, and how his wife JLo approaches press differently. He shared:
Talk about a hurtful situation. While Ben Affleck is no stranger to having his name in the tabloids, seeing his words twisted regarding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was upsetting. And really, who can blame him? Never mind the fact that speaking openly about recovery is already such a vulnerable and sensitive process.
As Ben Affleck shared in this long feature about his life and career, he’s become more guarded during interviews and press junkets. Aside from the Jennifer Garner issue, we can all remember the sad Affleck meme that came during Batman v Superman press. And most recently he went viral for looking exhausted at the Grammys. Later in that same interview Affleck opened up more about his alcoholism, saying:
Given how personal this situation was to Ben Affleck, I don’t think anyone can blame him for being a bit guarded during interviews. Although he did ultimately open up to THR about this struggle, which shows a great deal of vulnerability. He was also able to use this platform to set the record straight once and for all regarding his relationship with Jennifer Garner.
Jennifer Lopez might be somewhat responsible for Ben Affleck opening up in this way. As he also revealed, JLo encouraged him to let loose and have fun with that interview, and while doing press in general. As he shared:
Ben Affleck has a number of exciting projects coming down the line, so smart money says way more interviews are coming. That includes his role in The Flash, as well as his new movie Air which hits theaters on April 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
