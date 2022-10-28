Jason Bateman's First Show After Netflix's Ozark Is Happening With Jude Law

After a successful run on Ozark, Jason Bateman is returning to Netflix with a new limited series. Along with Bateman, Jude Law is also set to star and produce the show.

Deadline reported that the series is called Black Rabbit, and that both actors are set to star in and executive produce the limited series. Bateman was also hired to direct, which makes sense considering his successful track record of directing Ozark. This marks the first time the two actors are working together, and it will also be Bateman’s first show following his hit Netflix drama.

Zach Baylin and Kate Susman have been hired to pen the series, notably, Baylin wrote the script for the Oscar-nominated King Richard. Nothing is currently known about the premise for the show, other than it’s an original idea.

The series is coming from multiple production companies including Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment. Everyone involved in this project is extremely successful and has worked on some exciting projects recently, plus they all have others lined up, along with this limited series.

Even though Bateman made a name for himself in comedies like Arrested Development, he’s had massive success in the world of drama and thrillers in recent years. His Netflix series made the list of 2022 Emmy winners , and in 2019 he won an Emmy for directing Ozark. The drama’s final season, which Bateman noted he wanted a happy-ish ending , was part of the 2022 TV schedule airing its final episodes earlier in the year. Following Ozark, Bateman is not only in pre-production on this show with Law, but he’s also keeping his Netflix run going by starring in a thriller called Carry On and directing another thriller called Dark Wire.

As for Law, he most recently appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, as the younger version of the beloved character Albus Dumbledore. This will be Law’s third limited series in recent years as he starred in the critically acclaimed The New Pope and the 2020 series The Third Day. Along with the project with Bateman, the actor also has multiple exciting films and shows in the works, including Peter Pan & Wendy, where he’s playing Captain Hook, as well as Sherlock Holmes 3. He is also joining the Star Wars universe by way of the series Skeleton Crew.

The writers attached to the series have worked on some notable projects as well. Baylin wrote the Williams sisters’ biopic King Richard, and he penned the script for Creed III. While Susman has exciting projects in the works with Baylin, including a show called The Order.