'Movies Will Be One Of The Last Things.' Ben Affleck Talks AI Concerns And Why He's Not Super Worried About It Taking Over

Artificial intelligence remains a highly discussed topic across various facets of society, and Hollywood is no different. The past few years alone have seen various actors, directors and producers discuss the perceived merits and inferiorities of AI as they pertain to making films and TV shows. Now, one of the latest to weigh in is actor, writer, producer and film director Ben Affleck. He recently appeared at an event, where he addressed concerns and explained why he isn’t so worried about AI tools taking over the movie business.

The Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting writer appeared at the 2024 CNBC Delivering Alpha investor summit, where he sat down with David Faber of Squawk on the Street. When the conversation turned to AI, the Gone Baby Gone director was bullish about the film industry remaining relatively unimpacted. In fact, he even predicted that movies “will be one of the last things” to become obsolete due to AI. He also shared the following thoughts in regard to why he doesn’t think the technology can take the place of filmmaking as we know it:

Movies will be one of the last things, if everything gets replaced, to be replaced by AI. … The function of having two actors or three or four actors in a room and the taste to discern and construct… that is something that currently entirely alludes AI’s capability and I think will for a meaningful period of time. What AI is going to do is dis-intermediate the more laborious, less creative, and more costly aspects of filmmaking that will allow costs to be brought down, that will lower the barrier to entry, that will allow more voices to be heard, that will make it easier for the people want to make ‘Good Will Huntings’ to go out and make it.

What Ben Affleck seems to be saying (via Variety ) is that artificial intelligence lacks the killer edge that allows filmmakers to analyze talent. However, Affleck also seems to be of the belief that from a more practical standpoint, the tech will reduce some movie-making costs, which could potentially make the field more accessible for people. All in all, the former Batman actor describes AI as a “craftsmen,” and his explanation does make sense:

AI is a craftsman at best. Craftsmen can learn to make Stickley Furniture by sitting down next to somebody and seeing what their technique is and imitating. That’s how large video models, large language models, basically work. They’re just cross pollinating things that exist. Nothing new is created. Craftsman is knowing how to work. Art is knowing when to stop. And I think knowing when to stop is going to be a very difficult thing for AI to learn because it’s taste. And also lack of consistency, lack of controls, lack of quality.

It’s been interesting to hear Hollywood bigwigs share their takes on how artificial intelligence could impact the business moving forward. On the one hand, some have defended the use of AI-powered tools. For instance, the Walt Disney Company’s CEO, Bob Iger, argued that new technology should be considered and that the late Disney himself was a believer in trying new tech. Sir Ridley Scott even admitted to using AI for certain sequences in Gladiator II and stated that people should “embrace” these changes.

Conversely, Nicolas Cage admitted to being “terrified” of the prospect of artificial intelligence being used to create his likeness at some point. Another person who spoke to that topic was William Shatner, and he provided an interesting answer. While Shatner expressed opposition to being replaced by the technology while he’s alive, he seemed open to the idea of that happening at some point after he passes away.

This is an incredibly nuanced discussion, and it likely won’t be ending anytime soon, considering the rise of AI in the industry. Public opinion – among creatives and those who partake in their work – are likely to remain varied for the foreseeable future. I, for one, will be interested to hear how Ben Affleck and his colleagues feel about all of this after another few years.

Seek out some of Ben Affleck’s best movies now. Also, know that his latest producing effort – sports biopic Unstoppable – opens in theaters on December 6 as part of the 2024 movie schedule .