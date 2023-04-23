Bill Hader Is Planning A Horror Movie, And His Tease May Excite Barry Fans

Bill Hader’s critically acclaimed HBO series Barry is ending with its fourth season. The show has picked up a loyal fanbase since its 2018 debut, and has futher established Hader's cred as both a writer and a director of various genres. The show is a unique blend of comedy, action and character-building drama that creates a very individualistic tone. With the show ending, many may have been wondering what’s next for the showrunner, and Hader’s answer will likely excite fans of Barry's darker tones, as he is eyeing a potential turn to the horror genre.

Bill Hader Shares Details On Multiple Films He's Planning

In a recent interview with Deadline, the Emmy winner opened up about his approach to the final season of Barry, and why he decided to end the popular HBO series with a "radical" Season 4. He also opened up about his career plans with the premium cable series in the rear-view, and creative projects he is interested in pursuing. Surprisingly, Hader is looking to experiment with the horror genre, and has multiple projects that are in the midst of development. Hader explained that one even involves a Barry writer, saying:

I’ve written [a project] with Duffy Boudreau, one of the writers on the show. He’s my best friend from Tulsa. We’ve known each other since we were like 18, so you need that on set. You need your friend from Oklahoma who goes, 'Yeah, man. That sucks.' [Laughs] . . . We wrote a movie that I’d like to make at some point, which is kind of like what everybody usually does. They try to make a little, small thing. And then I have two other ideas. One is kind of hard to describe, and then the other one is Barry-like in tone, but instead of a crime thing, it’s like a horror thing.

While fans are definitely excited to see him back behind the camera and the metaphorical typewriter, many are also hoping that the 44-year-old will come back into the acting spotlight. His spectacular performance in Barry has earned him two acting Emmys, and has been the center of much of the praise the series has earned to date. Thankfully, Hader hasn’t given up acting just yet, and seemingly wants to direct himself again. He went on to say:

The horror one, I would star in. The other two, as of now, I would not be in. But I’ve done this before, where I’ve talked about things, and then once it gets out there, you’re almost really jinxing it. So, we’ll see. Always, the thing you’re concentrating on is the thing that kind of goes well, and then this thing over here that you’re half thinking about, that’s the thing that [takes off]. I mean, that’s what happened with Barry.

If Barry is any indication, these potential projects could be surefire hits and critical darlings. Hader’s direction has proven to be unique and well informed so far, and seeing him tackle different genres is an exciting proposition. This would be his second brush with the horror genre, as he starred in 2019’s Stephen King adaptation, IT Chapter 2. While these projects are all in very early stages, it definitely gives fans insight into what Hader is turning to when it comes to his career trajectory, even if he doesn't end up directing all or any of what he's writing.

What Barry Season 4's Tone Might Tell Us About Bill Hader's Horror Movie

For fans curious as to what a Bill Hader-crafted horror movie might look like, turning to the latest season of Barry is a good indication. Hader has hinted that the horror flick would take inspiration from Barry tonally, which presumably means hyper-intense sequences balaned by moments of levity and humor. For example, in the first two Season 4 episodes, we see Barry losing it in prison in incredibly dark scenes of emotional turmoil, in which the audience is fully witnessing the power of the title character’s inner demons. Which are then followed by scenes exploring the relationship between NoHo Hank and Cristóbal, a dynamic that offers pure comedic relief. A horror movie written by, and potentially directed by, Hader will likely be terrifying and intense, while also still finding ways to keep audiences laughing.

In addition, Season 4 of Barry experiments heavily with surrealism, and imagination-fueled sequences that communicate what the characters are thinking and feeling. This kind of technique could be used in a nightmarish way in a horror film, to terrorize audiences and make them question what is real and what’s imagined. Hader's use of wide shots and scenic imagery also gives the show a sense of mystery that could be employed well in a horror project.

It may be a while before Bill Hader’s horror film comes to fruition, but this tease gives fans a lot to look forward to. In the meantime, you can catch him directing and starring in the fourth season of Barry. New episodes air Sunday on HBO and are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. For more information on other horror films coming to audiences in the near future check out our feature on all the scary movies coming out in 2023 and beyond.