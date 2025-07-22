Purge Creator Wants Pete Davidson To Join The Horror Franchise, And I’m So In

Pete Davidson seems to be moving himself comfortable within the horror genre, and I’m all here for it. The comedian rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and has since ventured into not-as-comedic roles, and is particularly drawn to the horror genre. After his small part in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Davidson will soon be seen starring in The Home, a new film from the creator of The Purge. franchise, James DeMonaco, who revealed he actually wants Davidson to join the horror franchise, and there's technically precedence for it.

In a recent interview on The Julia Cunningham Show, franchise writer/director James DeMonaco opened up about directing his new film, The Home, as well as the enduring popularity of his Purge franchise. The filmmaker helmed the first three Purge movies, and will be responsible for writing the upcoming sixth Purge film. Apparently, he’s even hoping to include his latest lead in the future project somehow, after the SNL alum expressed his own interest in the franchise over the years. DeMonaco revealed that Davidson's inclusion in The Home came from trying to get him in a Purge movie. He said:

Yeah. Well, I did pitch him The Home. We were trying to get him in The Purge though. That's funny you said that, Julia. We always wanted to kill him in The Purge. He would call me every Purge movie and say, ‘Please kill me in this one. I want to die in the new Purge film.’

Hopefully this mutual interest leads to Davidson joining the franchise in whatever capacity possible. The comedian seems to have an interest dying on the big screen, considering his demise met in The Suicide Squad, and early death in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. If he does die in Purge 6 however, I’m hoping he lasts longer in the runtime. He’s a fascinating figure to watch on screen, infusing his sarcastic sense of humor into his characters. He’d be such a fun addition to the franchise, though I’d love to see his character play things out a little longer than just a quick pre-bludgeoning cameo.

For DeMonaco, The Home is yet another interesting insert in his filmography. The movie follows Max, played by Davidson, who while working at a retirement home realizes the residents may be concealing horrifying secrets. It’s an unconventional setting for a horror movie, with an unconventional star at the center. However, DeMonaco has always seemed to have an interest in exploring unorthodox concepts in horror movies, so this feels like a strong expansion for his filmography. While fans may be looking towards another Purge film, hopefully they find something just as interesting and sinister in The Home that gets them to the movie theater.

Whether he ends up joining the Purge franchise or just sticks to this one DeMonaco collaboration, I’m loving this new phase in Davidson’s career. Usually after starring on SNL, actors tend to go the straight comedy route, releasing hilarious films like Happy Gilmore, Anchorman, and Bridesmaids. While we absolutely adore these movies, I love when comedy stars try their hands at something different, and Davidson feels right at home in the horror genre. The Home has yet to be released, but he has already gotten creative with his choices, and I can’t wait to see what doors this opens for the actor, especially if this means joining The Purge franchise.

You can see Pete Davidson in The Home when it hits theaters on July 25th. Fans of The Purge can also revisit the most recent film in the franchise, The Forever Purge, now with a Peacock subscription. For more information on other spooky films heading to cinemas and streaming, make sure to consult our upcoming horror movie schedule.