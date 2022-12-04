Barry Season 4: 5 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Series

When it comes to some of the most popular HBO shows that are out there right now, one that always comes to mind is Barry. The show, starring Bill Hader, has been running for three seasons and has continuously received praise for its acting performances, its story, set design and everything else in-between, telling the story of a hitman who travels to Los Angeles and finds a new purpose in life.

Well get ready, Barry fans, because Season 4 of the show is coming – and we have some quick things that you should know about. Here are five things we know about Barry Season 4, from who is coming back to when we might get to see the show.

(Image credit: HBO)

Season 4 Of Barry Is Definitely Happening - But We Don’t Know When It Will Air

Keep in mind that we are sure that Barry Season 4 is happening. According to Deadline , the show was renewed when Season 3 finished airing in June 2022, so it’s for sure going down. The EVP of Programming at HBO, Amy Gravitt, even commented on the renewal, saying how excited she was for the story to continue.

Bill, Alec, and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense. I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.

But with that in mind, we aren’t sure when it’s actually going to be coming out. Since Barry Season 3 was a part of the 2022 TV premiere schedule , it would make sense that Season 4 wouldn’t even be coming out in 2022.

However, I wouldn’t say that 2023 is a safe bet either. While we can all hope that Barry Season 4 might come up on our 2023 TV premiere schedules , we had to wait three years for the third season. The first two seasons came out in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but obviously due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was halted at some point – and then we had to wait even longer for it to actually come to air in 2022 with Season 3.

So maybe we’ll see Season 3 in 2023, but it's also possible we won't. If it means we have to wait a little longer for us to see a great story filled out, then I’m down for it.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Fourth Season Will Have Eight Episodes

Like every season before it, Barry Season 4 is set to only have eight episodes, according to the Deadline article above. While I’m sure we all wished that some of these shows would have 25+ episode seasons like the days of Friends or even on some of the best CW shows, I think that keeping the episodes capped at eight will make sure that the story of Barry is effectively told.

Even so, that doesn't mean I don't want more Barry. I suppose I'll just have to re-watch the episodes to get my fix.

(Image credit: HBO)

Bill Hader Will Be Directing Every Episode

Also something that should be brought up is that Bill Hader is actually going to be directing every single episode of the fourth season, as reported by Variety. Bill Hader talked about his decision to direct all eight in an interview with the publication:

Well, I love directing, and I think I’ve just gotten more confident at it. And I asked Alec about it. And he was like, “Yeah, why don’t you do that?” So I think it was just having a very clear vision of what the show is from the get go, and I think so much of it is people trying to interpret my ideas of how things should play out. And it was discussed, especially with [executive producer] Aida Rodgers, who said “I think you should be doing all of these, Bill. Just cut through the massive game of telephone that happens when you have other people do it.”

Hader has already directed several episodes of Barry before, including the pilot, but this will be his first time doing every single episode in a season – and I for one can’t wait to see what he brings to the table.

(Image credit: HBO)

Production On The Fourth Season Officially Began In August 2022

While we don’t know for sure when Barry Season 4 is going to air, we do know for sure that production got underway during the summer. According to the Deadline article from before, production was expected to begin in June 2022, but as of June, Hader said they were currently writing the show when the interviewer at Variety asked if he could give any insight.

I can’t tell you anything. I mean, we’re writing it right now, I don’t know.

In August, it was confirmed that Barry Season 4 filming had begun, via a social media post from one of the stars. Henry Winkler posted a tweet to his Twitter page to celebrate the start of filming on August 2, 2022, alongside his co-star, Bill Hader.

⁦@hbo_barry⁩ FRIST DAY. Season 4 pic.twitter.com/aePJuG8wf1August 2, 2022 See more

This makes me super excited to see the two of them back together in action, so at least we can confirm that both Hader and Winkler will be back for Season 4 judging from the photo on set.

The cast has always been given a lot of praise for their acting performances in the show, and have been nominated for several Primetime Emmy Awards throughout each season. Season 3 scored several nominations in the acting category at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Bill Hader and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for both Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler.

While we don't know if Season 4 has finished filming just yet, we can at least be excited to know it was underway in August.

(Image credit: HBO)

Even Bill Hader Doesn’t Know If Season 4 Will Be The Last Season

Sometimes, shows go on for far too long (i.e. The Walking Dead no matter how emotional the finale made me ) or they’re far too short (like some of the best underrated Netflix shows out there), but with Barry, even Bill Hader doesn’t know when the show is going to end. In the Variety interview from before, he says that he’s not sure when it’ll end – just that when it feels like it “makes sense” for the show to finish, they’ll end it.

I don’t know. We’re still figuring that out. Every season we’ve done of the show, people have said “No, don’t do another one.” We did Season 1, I remember The New York Times said, like, “Don’t ever do another episode.” Every season people go “No more!” I don’t know. We just take it scene by scene, and if it makes sense for it to end, it’ll end.

What that means for Barry’s future, I’m not entirely sure, but as long as the story concludes in an efficient and memorable way, I will be watching every season.

Barry Season 4 is on the way – and we’re probably going to need to wait for some time. Patience is a virtue I do not have, but I suppose I can spend my time trying to convince other people to watch it. That’ll be my New Year’s resolution.