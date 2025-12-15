Rob Reiner, Iconic Director And Actor, Is Dead At 78 Following An Apparent Homicide

Hollywood has sadly lost yet another massive talent in Rob Reiner. The iconic actor and director is reportedly dead following a homicide that apparently unfolded at his home in California. It’s also tragically been reported that Reiner’s wife, Michele Singer, was also found dead at the scene. As of this writing, the situation is still developing and certain specifics have yet to be shared. Reiner and Singer were 78 and 70, respectively, at the time of their deaths.

News of Rob Reiner and his wife’s deaths was reported Sunday night, at which point it was said that two dead bodies were found at their residence in Brentwood. The Los Angeles Fire Department was apparently called to the house around 3:30 p.m PT that day. Early on, TMZ didn’t confirm the identities of the two people, though it was said that the deceased matched the descriptions of Reiner and his spouse.

The news outlet reported that Singer and Reiner suffered lacerations from a knife. Further information has yet to be divulged and, as of this writing, LAPD Robbery Homicide Division detectives are still looking into the situation.

Born to late comedian, actor and producer Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Reiner on March 6, 1947, Rob began acting in plays in the 1960s. During that same decade, the budding actor landed small roles in classic shows like The Andy Griffith Show, The Beverly Hillbillies and Batman. He also carved out a space for himself as a comedy writer through his work on Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. However, Rob’s biggest break on the small screen would come in the ‘70s.

In 1971, Rob Reiner began starring in the groundbreaking Norman Lear-produced show All in the Family, which is considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. Reiner played the character of Mike Stivic, a young liberal who often clashed with bigoted father-in-law Archie Bunker. Reiner was a main cast member during eight of the show’s nine seasons and won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy Series. Also, Reiner reprised Stivic on the spinoff series, Archie Bunker’s Place.

(Image credit: Norman Lear)

Reiner would land a host of other acting roles over the course of his career via films like Where's Poppa?, Throw Momma from the Train, The First Wives Club, Sleepless in Seattle and The Wolf of Wall Street. He also appeared in a host of TV shows beyond his stint on AITF, with some of his credits from the past decade or so being New Girl, Hollywood and The Bear.

Of course, Rob Reiner really made his mark on cinema through his work as a director and, in his time, he helmed movies that are now considered classics. He made his directorial debut with the hilarious mockumentary film This is Spinal Tap, and he helmed the long-gestating sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which opened in theaters this past September. Other films of his include the Stephen King adaptations Stand By Me and Misery, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally… (one of the all-time rom-coms), The Princess Bride, Misery, A Few Good Men and The American President.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While promoting Spinal Tap II, earlier this year, the late New York native regaled the press with stories about his body of work. For instance, he spoke about how famous musicians reacted to Spinal Tap upon its release and what it was like filming When Harry Met Sally… 's iconic fake orgasm scene in the presence of his mother.

In terms of his personal life, Rob Reiner was married to late actress and director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981 and, during that union, he adopted Marshall’s daughter, eventual actress Tracy Reiner. It was the ‘80s that Reiner met Michele Singer, and the two tied the knot in 1989. The couple had three children – sons Jake and Nick as well as daughter Romy.

Rob Reiner leaves a vast legacy and a firm body of work that is sure to be enjoyed for generations to come. We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to Reiner and Michele Singer’s family and friends during this difficult time.