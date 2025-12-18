Rob Reiner Touched On His Son Nick In An Interview Shortly Before His Death: 'He's In A Really Good Place’
These comments are sure to turn heads.
The entertainment industry and world as a whole was shocked when it was revealed that director/actor Rob Reiner and his wife were killed in an apparent homicide last week. The story was made all the more shocking because their son Nick was arrested as the primary suspect in their deaths. Nick and Rob reportedly had an argument shortly before the murder, and now an interview that the director did before his death is making the rounds, especially thanks to the encouraging statement he gave about his son's issues just months ago.
New details about what went down after the Reiners' deaths are still trickling out, including reports that Nick left behind a bloody hotel room before his arrest. His mental health and addiction issues actually took center stage in the 2015 film Being Charlie, which starred Nick and was directed by Rob. In a resurfaced interview with NPR from September, the Harry Met Sally icon spoke about a difference between the father character in that film and his own experience trying to support his son IRL. In his words:
In Being Charlie, the father character, played by Princess Bride collaborator Cary Elwes, had some resentment about caring for his addict son and balancing his own career ambitions. But per Rob Reiner, that wasn't the case, as Nick was struggling with addiction and homelessness.
Since his death, tributes to Rob Reiner have been rolling in from his many friends and collaborators. Folks are also likely going to re-watch Being Charlie, which was at least partly inspired by their actual relationship. During that same interview with NPR, Reiner offered an encouraging update about how his son is doing, saying:
This was certainly a hopeful message, especially in relation to what moviegoing audiences might have seen in Being Charlie. While the circumstances around Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths are still revealed, these comments offer a much different look at the family's interpersonal dynamic from the grisly homicide that's been dominating the news cycle.
The world is still in shock from Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths, and folks like Meg Ryan have issued statements about the tragic loss. Only time will tell how the justice system will play out, but the moviegoing public is definitely looking back on Reiner's legacy in TV and film. That includes Being Charlie.
Being Charlie is currently available to stream for free over on Tubi.
