‘Everything I Have In My Life Is Because Of Stand By Me.’ Jerry O’Connell Remembers Rob Reiner’s Impact On His Hollywood Career

Some movies shape careers, while others shape lives and generations. For Jerry O’Connell Stand By Me did all three, and his recent reflections on Rob Reiner make it painfully clear just how deep that impact ran. In the wake of the When Harry Met Sally director’s tragic death, the child star-turned-leading man has been opening up about the director who gave him his first real shot and, in many ways, set the entire course of his future in Hollywood.

O’Connell recently spoke about the mockumentary pioneer while appearing on CBS News: Rob Reiner — Scenes From a Life (via US Weekly ), and his emotion was impossible to miss. The 51-year-old actor broke down while recalling a moment after filming Stand by Me, the former All in the Family star heard O’Connell was in Los Angeles and took the then-12-year-old out to lunch. According to O'Connell:

Rob Reiner heard I was in L.A., and he took me out to lunch, man... He didn’t have to do that, you know what I’m saying? It was months after the movie came out. He was a busy man. And he took a 12-year-old me out to lunch just to be like, ‘Thanks so much, what a great movie.’ That lunch meant so much to me. It’s just stuff that kids need to hear.

For a young actor still trying to find his footing, hearing that kind of affirmation from someone like Rob Reiner meant everything. Looking back, the actor credits not just Stand By Me but also his relationship with the A Few Good Men director for opening every door that followed in his career. He continued:

Everything I have in my life is because I was in Stand By Me. Everything…

Each new detail about the tragic killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, feels darker than the last. The couple was found dead in their Brentwood, California home earlier this month. Authorities have since arrested their son, Nick Reiner, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder. As the investigation continues, reports have revealed more about the Hollywood couple’s final days, including a dinner with close friend Maria Shriver just 48 hours before their deaths and a Christmas party where Rob and Nick were reportedly involved in a heated argument. Nick was later taken into custody and now faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted, as tributes for Rob and Michele continue to pour in from across Hollywood.

The Kangaroo Jack star has repeatedly described the sitcom staple-turned-moviemaker as the best director he has ever worked with, praising not just his filmography but also the way he treated people. The late director's career spanned genres with ease, but what stood out most to O’Connell was the trust he placed in young actors. Stand By Me wasn’t treated like a “kids' movie.” It was handled with genuine care and seriousness, helping cement it as one of the greatest Stephen King adaptations of all time and launching the careers of its young cast.

That includes O’Connell’s own performance as Vern Tessio, the often-overlooked, frequently teased member of the group, but also one of its emotional anchors. Vern’s kindness and vulnerability helped ground the story, and the actor brought a quiet sincerity to the role that’s still remembered decades later.

As he continues to process the loss, Jerry O’Connell has spoken openly about how deeply the late Oscar nominee’s death has affected him, once saying it felt like losing a parent. He’s also admitted that every professional experience after Stand By Me carried a strange sense of absence, as if something essential were missing without the American storyteller there with him on set. It’s a sentiment that says as much about Rob Reiner the person as it does the filmmaker.

Stand By Me is available to stream with a Netflix subscription.